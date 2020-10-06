Chicken and eggs are the best non-vegetarian sources of protein and contain vitamins and minerals as well. But how you cook them can impact how nutritious these foods actually are. Lettuce Chicken Wrap is a delicious and healthy chicken recipe that can be cooked in less than 30 minutes. It can be served drizzled with a tangy coriander-curd dressing as a snack, light lunch or even dinner. Watch the video provided by Cooktube to make lettuce wraps made with chicken patties and taste the goodness of health.
Recipe
Preparation Time: 10min
Cook Time: 10min
Ready Time: 20min
Servings: 2
Ingredients
400g Chicken Mince
2 Eggs
Salt & Pepper to taste
¼ Tsp Paprika
¼ Tsp Garlic Powder
⅓ Cup Curd
2 Tbsp Coriander, chopped
Salt & Pepper to taste
1 Pinch Paprika
1 Tsp Lemon Juice
8 Lettuce Leaves
How to prepare
Step 1
In a bowl, add minced chicken, eggs, salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder. Then mix the ingredients well and make into small patties.
Step 2
Now, heat a pan over medium heat and spoon the chicken patties into the hot pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes, cover with a lid and cook for 5-7 more minutes.
Step 3
After 5 minutes, remove the cover, flip the patties and cook for another 2 minutes. Cover again and cook for 2-3 more minutes. Repeat with remaining chicken mix.
Step 4
Keep the patties aside for later use.
Step 5
In a small bowl, mix together curd, coriander, salt, pepper, paprika and lemon juice. The tangy coriander-curd dressing is ready. Keep aside.
Step 6
Place a lettuce leaf inside another lettuce leaf, add 2 chicken patties and drizzle the curd dressing over the wrap. Repeat with remaining patties, dressing and lettuce.
Step 7
Once the wraps are ready, transfer to a serving platter and serve warm.
Published: October 6, 2020 9:29 pm