Chicken and eggs are the best non-vegetarian sources of protein and contain vitamins and minerals as well. But how you cook them can impact how nutritious these foods actually are. Lettuce Chicken Wrap is a delicious and healthy chicken recipe that can be cooked in less than 30 minutes. It can be served drizzled with a tangy coriander-curd dressing as a snack, light lunch or even dinner. Watch the video provided by Cooktube to make lettuce wraps made with chicken patties and taste the goodness of health.

Recipe

Preparation Time: 10min

Cook Time: 10min

Ready Time: 20min

Servings: 2

Ingredients

400g Chicken Mince

2 Eggs

Salt & Pepper to taste

¼ Tsp Paprika

¼ Tsp Garlic Powder

⅓ Cup Curd

2 Tbsp Coriander, chopped

Salt & Pepper to taste

1 Pinch Paprika

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

8 Lettuce Leaves

How to prepare

Step 1

In a bowl, add minced chicken, eggs, salt, pepper, paprika and garlic powder. Then mix the ingredients well and make into small patties.

Step 2

Now, heat a pan over medium heat and spoon the chicken patties into the hot pan. Cook for 2-3 minutes, cover with a lid and cook for 5-7 more minutes.

Step 3

After 5 minutes, remove the cover, flip the patties and cook for another 2 minutes. Cover again and cook for 2-3 more minutes. Repeat with remaining chicken mix.

Step 4

Keep the patties aside for later use.

Step 5

In a small bowl, mix together curd, coriander, salt, pepper, paprika and lemon juice. The tangy coriander-curd dressing is ready. Keep aside.

Step 6

Place a lettuce leaf inside another lettuce leaf, add 2 chicken patties and drizzle the curd dressing over the wrap. Repeat with remaining patties, dressing and lettuce.

Step 7

Once the wraps are ready, transfer to a serving platter and serve warm.