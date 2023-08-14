Healthy Recipe: Barnyard Millet Idli By Chef Varun Inamdar

Idlis made using barnyard millets! Fluffy as a cloud, these go very well with chutneys and sambhar.

Healthy South Indian Dinner Recipes For Weight Loss:

Barnyard Millet Idli

Time Required: Overnight soaking + 4 hours fermentation+ 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For Idli Batter

1 cup Barnyard millets

1 cup Godrej Jersey Milk

1-1/2 cups Split black gram

2 cups water

1 tsp Fenugreek seeds

1 tbsp Salt

1 tbsp Refined Sunflower oil for brushing the idli plates

For Stuffing

1 tbsp Refined Sunflower oil

tsp cumin seeds

cup onions

1 cup Mixed vegetables

Roughly crushed 1 tsp red chilly powder

tsp turmeric powder

tsp garam masala powder

Salt as required

Instructions

Wash and soak the barnyard millets in water and Godrej Jersey Milk. In a different bowl, soak and wash the split black gram along with fenugreek seeds in water overnight or at least 8 hours. To make the batter, blend the millet using the same milk to make a very soft, thick batter. Move the batter to a big bowl. Repeat the same process for the soaked gram and crush it to a soft paste using the same soaking water. Mix both batters well, adding the salt. Ferment the batter for at least 4 hours Once the batter is fermented, gently stir and do not release the air pockets. For the stuffing, Heat Refined Sunflower oil. Once the oil heats, add cumin seeds and onions. Add in Mixed Vegetables Add in salt and spices and stir till cooked. Keep aside. Prepare the idli steamer with a glassful of water at the bottom. Line each idli plate with Godrej Refined Sunflower oil using your fingertips Add in the batter, filling 1/2 of the mould Add a spoonful of the cooked mixture. Top with a little more of the idli batter. Ensuring we do not fill more than th the mould size. Place the filled idli plates in the steamer. Place the steamer on high heat and steam the idlis for 12 minutes. After 10 minutes of steaming, turn off the heat. Open the steamer and scoop the idlis out using a spoon. Ready to be served hot.

