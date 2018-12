We try to eat healthy when it comes to losing weight. But often we get confused about the foods which we should eat. Here, we have mentioned a healthy salad recipe which you can make easily at home and eat anytime you want. You need only a few ingredients to make this salad. One of the world’s healthiest fruits is pineapple. To create sweet and tangy taste this fruit can be added to a lot of dishes, it is rich in magnesium and vitamin C. Pineapples were traditionally used in cakes, sweet dishes and tarts. Nowadays, in a salad using this nectarous fruit is the best way to enjoy it. However, pineapple and cucumber salad recipes is an energetic and easy treat for any season. For this vegetarian salad recipe, you only need a few vegetables and spices, that is why it is an easy option to prepare in lesser time.

On the other hand, if you are on a weight loss program this is a healthy treat. Pineapple, due to its excess water content it will help to keep your tummy full and also helps to burn fat.

Here’s how you can prepare this pineapple cucumber salad recipe, take a look.

You Will Need

1 sliced pineapple

2 skinned and chopped cucumber

1 chopped tomato

Minced coriander leaves (few strands for salad dressing)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Salt to taste

1 teaspoon pepper

3 tablespoons honey

Method: Take a round and clean bowl, add lemon juice, salt, pepper, honey in it. To make a thin paste mix these ingredients properly. In another bowl, sliced pineapple, add the chopped cucumber, tomato and the minced coriander leaves. Add the salad dressing to the ingredients present in the bowl, then gently give it a mix. Once done, store this delicious pineapple and cucumber salad in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes. And serve it chill.

Nutrition tip: As we know that pineapples are good for health. When you are sick this sweet and tangy fruit helps to build your immunity. It is healthy for those suffering from joint ailments and also aids in weight loss. Do not throw away any excess water from the pineapple and cucumber salad. Before you enjoy this treat stir it well.