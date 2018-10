During Navratri, does the thought of giving up non-vegetarian food and going vegetarian during these nine days worry you? You shouldn’t! There are tons of delicious and healthy vegetarian recipes that won’t make you miss non-vegetarian food. This Matar Paneer recipe by Chef Ranveer Brar is an excellent example of this. If you are worried about missing out on protein like chicken and eggs during Navratri, you can simply up the intake of vegetarian protein sources like paneer. 100 gm of paneer or cottage cheese has about 18 gm of protein. Protein is essential for muscle building and repairing, for ensuring healthy hair and skin and for the smooth functioning for our body. Paneer is also excellent for those trying to lose weight because it keeps you full for longer. It is a good source of calcium too which ensures healthy teeth and bones. Peas or matar can help you lose weight, prevent constipation, anaemia and fatigue and up your immunity. You must try this recipe for Navratri.

Ingredients

1 tbsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

½ cup onion, chopped

1 tbsp ginger garlic paste

1 cup tomato puree

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilli powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp cumin powder

Salt to taste

1 cup green peas

200 gm paneer, cut into cubes

Water as required

½ tsp garam masala

½ tsp dried kasuri methi

Chopped coriander leaves

Method

1) Heat oil in a pan and put jeera seeds in it. Allow them to splutter.

2) Add chopped onion and saute till they are translucent.

3) Add ginger garlic paste and cook till you get the aroma of the spices.

4) Add the tomato puree and let it cook till the oil separates.

5) Now add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, cumin powder and coriander powder and salt and mix properly.

6) Add the peas and paneer and mix.

7) Add water and cook for 7-8 minutes.

8) Add garam masala, kasuri methi powder and chopped coriander and mix.

9) Serve hot with chapatis or phulkas.