Healthy Meal Ideas: Check Out 3 Sustainable Diet Recipes

What is the most sustainable way to eat? Finally, it's the last month of the year! And with the onset of December, let's aim to create awareness about the importance of nutrition, hunger, and food scarcity. On this, Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Founder of Fisico Diet Clinic, wants us to focus on sustainable plant-based food encouraging planet health and a good nutritious diet for our body.
Three sustainable and healthy diet recipes by Dietician Vidhi Chawla
1)Mix milk, syrup, rice, dates and 1 cup of water in a large saucepan.
2)Simmer until the brown rice is cooked and stir it well.
3)Mix saffron with some hot water and after 4 mins, add it to the cooked rice along with 1/4th cup water and chopped nuts.
4)Cook for 10 mins and then serve it hot or cold.
Always know that even your bland healthy food can taste better, whether you are craving sweet or salty, before you grab that junk. Choosing a sustainable lifestyle can be intimidating, but it solves all your problems.