Sweet potato is a very versatile vegetable. It can be used in a variety of ways: you can eat it boiled or steamed, you can make baked sweet potato chips, you could make sweet potato toast, you could make sweet potato mash, you could even roast and eat it or make a sabzi of it. Sweet potato is also highly nutritious. Sweet potatoes have vitamin D which promotes good health of bones, heart, nerves, skin, teeth and thyroid glands. It has iron which keeps anaemia at bay. Sweet potatoes are also full of beta-carotene which enters the body and gets converted to vitamin A, which strengthens eyesight and boosts immunity. It is high in magnesium, which reduces stress and vitamin B6 which promotes good heart health. The potassium in it helps regulate the heartbeat and nerve signals. Sweet potato is full of manganese, which helps maintain normal blood sugar levels and optimal thyroid function and has complex carbohydrates making it beneficial for diabetics and to those who want to lose weight. It is rich in antioxidants and hence reduces your risk of cancer and cardiovascular disease. Try this amazingly simple Sweet Potato Khichdi recipe by fitness trainer Radhika Karle or Radhika’s Balanced Body.

Sweet Potato Khichdi

Ingredients:

2 cups peeled and grated sweet potato

2 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

5 curry leaves

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 tsp green chilli

¼ cup roasted peanuts

Rock salt to taste

Method

Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan, add the cumin seeds and curry leaves and sauté on a medium flame for 30 seconds.

Add the sweet potatoes, mix well and cover it with a lid and cook on a medium flame for 10 minutes or till the potatoes are cooked.

Add the green chilli, lemon juice, coriander, peanuts, and salt. Mix well. Serve hot with 1/3 cup yoghurt.