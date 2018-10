We bet you have never tried anything like this before!

One of the major celebrations during Diwali has got to do with food, especially desserts. From karanjis and gujiyas to motichor and besan laddus, Diwali is replete with delicious but unhealthy desserts. This offbeat dessert recipe, Seb Aur Badaam Ka Shorba, by Chef Ajay Chopra, Executive Chef, The Westin, combines two healthy ingredients – apples and almonds – to make a delicious dessert. Try it!

Seb Aur Badaam Ka Shorba

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

150 g Almond (peeled)

20 g Ginger

5 g White pepper powder

10 ml Honey

2 g Jeera

Cream – for topping

10 ml Refined oil

5 g Shahi jeera

5 g Saunf

2 g Cinnamon

Salt, to Taste

200 ml Vegetable stock

Method:

Blanch the almonds, make a puree and keep aside. In a pan, heat a little oil, add ginger and green apple dices with a little water to boil. Cool it down to make a puree.

In a separate sauce pan, add a little refined oil, shah jeera, saunf and cinnamon and sauté well. Add almond puree to cook for some time then add apple puree. After that, add the vegetable stock and cook for 20 minutes. To this, add honey, pepper and jeera powder.

Check the seasoning. Finish with cream and almond flakes which are toasted and those that are with skin.

Tip: To make a good Indian vegetable stock sauté some onion and garlic and whole garam masala and add carrots, coriander, ginger and mint and boil for 2 hours or pressure cook for 15 minutes with ample water. Then strain and keep for soups and gravies in your fridge.

