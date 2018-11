One of the most appealing parts of any festivals is the food that is prepared to celebrate it! Diwali is no different. Desserts, especially are eagerly looked forward to. But, desserts come loaded with calories. The sugar content in it is too high and the cooking method is usually quite unhealthy. This Bhai Dooj, we bring you a dessert, Beetroot and Coconut Barfi, by celeb pilates trainer Radhika Karle of Radhika’s Balanced Body, that won’t make you feel guilty. It is made with beetroot which is naturally very sweet and is packed with nutrition. Beetroot has nitrates in it which are known to expand arteries and lower blood pressure and are thus excellent for heart health. It also reduces bad cholesterol. It has a good amount of folic acid which makes it good for pregnant women. Beetroot is good for our bones and helps prevent osteoporosis because of the mineral silica in it which helps our body to absorb calcium efficiently. This mithai can be good for diabetic too because beetroot is medium glycaemic index vegetable and helps maintain blood sugar level.

Beetroot and Coconut Barfi

Ingredients

1 cup grated coconut

1 cup grated beetroot

12 dates soaked overnight in water

2 tbsp ghee

3tbsp chopped cashews

2 tbsp chopped pistachios

1 tsp cardamom powder

Method

Heat ghee in a pan, add in nuts and pan fry till golden brown.

Add in beetroot, coconut and mix well. Continue cooking on heat while stirring continuously for 5 minutes till you can no longer smell the raw beetroot. Set aside to cool.

Blend dates in 2 tbsp water to form a thick paste.

Mix date paste into cooled beetroot and coconut mixture. Mix to evenly blended together.

Add in cardamom powder and mix well again.

Spoon mixture into a greased tray and spread evenly to ½-inch thickness.

Let it set, cool further, and then cut it into square pieces.