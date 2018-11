Bored of the usual Diwali desserts? Looking for some new, healthy inspiration? Try this traditional dessert from Andhra/Telangana called Ariselu. Filled with the goodness of jaggery cardamom and sesame seeds, Ariselu is a sweet pancake that will be super popular with your guests this Diwali. Did you know that jaggery helps keep anemia, liver disease and constipation away? Cardamom is a powerful spice that improves digestion and sex life, beats bad breath and relieves acidity, respiratory issues, irregular heartbeat and anaemia. Sesame seeds are excellent for improving bone health, skin texture, stress levels and heart health. This makes Ariselu, a nutritious, delicious dessert you must definitely try making! Try this recipe by Executive Chef Gaurav Malhotra, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre.

Ariselu

Ingredients

1/2 cup Rice flour

1/2 cup Jaggery

1 cup Water

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tbsp ghee

Oil to fry

Sesame seed, for garnishing

Method

Soaking and grinding

Soak the rice overnight

Rinse for 2 to 3 times and strain out the water.

Leave the rice on the strainer for around 10 to 15 minutes.

Grind the rice in batches into a very fine flour and keep aside.

Making Jaggery Syrup

Put jaggery in a deep pan and add 40 to 50 ml water so the jaggery melts very fast.

Boil until the syrup starts bubbling.

When the syrup starts to bubble, take a small spoonful of syrup and put it in a small cup of water.

If the syrup doesn’t dissolve or if it turns into a ball when pressed with fingers then the syrup is

ready.

Add ghee and cardamom powder, and mix well.

Turn off the flame and keep it aside.

Making the dough

Add the rice flour little by little through the sieve to the jaggery syrup. Keep stirring and keep adding the rice flour until the dough turns hard like chapati dough.

For frying

Heat oil for frying on medium flame.

Take a lid with a plastic sheet placed on it.

Grease your fingers and the plastic sheet with ghee.

Take a fistful of dough and make it into a round ball.

Pat it into a round flat shape until it covers the lid size.

You need to dip each dough ball in sesame seeds before patting, if you want sesame seed Ariselu.

Drop it into oil carefully and wait until the Ariselu floats to the top.

Fry for a minute and flip it over to the other side.

Fry until it turns to a nice golden brown colour.

Take out the Ariselu from oil and press it hard with two turner spoons until all the excess oil comes out.

Serve this traditional sweet garnish with sesame seeds and a few drops of ghee.