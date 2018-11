Lamb is one of the richest sources of proteins, minerals, zinc, iron which makes it an excellent food for those trying to keep healthy. Just make sure you don’t overindulge in lamb. Try making this delicious recipe of Roasted Rack of Lamb with Potatoes by Chef Gaurav Malhotra at Novotel Hyderabad Convention Center.

Roasted Rack of Lamb with Potatoes

Ingredients

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt table

2 spoons chopped fresh rosemary

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 (2 bone) rack of lamb, trimmed.

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

Method

Preheat oven to 230℃. In a large bowl, add garlic, rosemary, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Toss in 2 tablespoons olive oil to moisten mixture. Set aside.

Season the rack all over with salt and pepper. Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large heavy ovenproof skillet over high heat. Sear rack of lamb for 1 to 2 minutes on all sides. Set aside for a few minutes. Brush rack of lamb with the mustard. Cover the ends of the bones with foil to prevent charring. Arrange the rack bone side down in the skillet. Roast the lamb in preheated oven for 12 to 18 minutes, depending on the degree of doneness you want. With a meat thermometer, take a reading in the centre of the meat after 10 to 12 minutes and remove the meat, or let it cook longer, to your taste. Let it rest for 5 to 7 minutes, loosely covered, before carving between the ribs.

For Potatoes

Ingredients

2 large potatoes or 3 medium

2 tsp butter

2 tsp olive oil

Salt – sea salt if you have it

Method

Peel potatoes and put into a large bowl of cool water. Select a potato, cut and carve, keeping the pieces that you’re not working on in the water.

Bring a large pan of water to boil.

Drop in the turned potatoes and boil for 5 minutes.

Remove and drain well. They can be done several hours in advance up to this point. In a medium non-stick skillet heat the butter and oil over medium heat.

Add the potatoes and brown well on all sides, about 15 minutes.

Remove, sprinkle lightly with salt.