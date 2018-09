Wondering what to make for dinner tonight? Dinners are usually a time when we eat together with the family. It is also a time when we feel like unwinding with indulgent food. But unhealthy dinners can completely put your health in danger and disrupt your sleep too. This is why it is important to have delicious but wholesome dinners that aren’t too heavy. This Mushroom Spaghetti recipe by celeb fitness trainer Radhika Karle of Radhika’s Balanced Body is perfect. Mushrooms have tons of health benefits owing to the many nutrients present in it like riboflavin, zinc, potassium, linoleic acid, niacin, copper, fats, selenium, lean proteins, enzymes and compounds that can protect you from heart diseases, bad cholesterol, obesity, cancer, high blood pressure, infertility, high sugar levels and low immunity. This recipe also has durum wheat pasta. According to dietician Sonia Gandhi, the protein and gluten content of durum wheat is higher than that of maida and hence is a better choice than regular pasta. She says that while choosing durum wheat pasta, ensure that it is whole grain durum because this wheat when pound to finer granules gives semolina which is not as healthy as the whole grains. With such healthy ingredients, you can definitely make this recipe a regular part of your weekly diet plan.

Ingredients

2 tbsp olive oil

1 cup chopped mushroom

1 cup chopped squash

1 cup chopped broccoli

1 cup chopped onion

2 cloves garlic

150 gms durum wheat pasta

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp red chilli flakes

1 tsp black pepper

1 tbsp fresh cream

Method

Cook spaghetti as per instructions mentioned on the package.

Heat oil in a pan. Add the garlic and onion, sauté until aromatic and translucent.

Sauté mushrooms, squash, and broccoli until cooked completely.

Add onion garlic, red chilli flakes, black pepper and oregano. Sauté for a minute. Turn off the heat.

Add 1 tbsp cream and then stir in.

Add the cooked spaghetti and toss well.

Serve hot.