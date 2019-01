In winter, we get amazingly fresh berries. Berries are full of antioxidants and other nutrients that help improve your immunity, keep diseases at bay, keep you full for long, promote weight loss and give you beautiful hair and skin. Besides, berries are extremely delicious too! Here are some dessert recipes with fresh berries that you can try making this winter.

Baked Wild berry cheesecake

(by Siva Kumar, Pastry Chef, ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road)

INGREDIENTS:

75 grams butter, melted, plus extra for greasing

175 grams digestive biscuits

175 grams berries, plus extra for decorating

450 grams cream cheese

150 grams caster sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 eggs, lightly beaten

icing sugar, to dust

METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180. Butter the sides and base of a 24cm cake tin.

2. Place the biscuits into a food processor and pulse until the mixture resembles rough breadcrumbs. Alternatively, place them into a plastic bag and bash with a rolling pin. Mix the crushed biscuits with the melted butter and press down into the base of the tin. Spread the berries over the base and allow for chilling in the fridge until needed.

3. Beat the cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract and the eggs together in a large bowl until smooth and creamy. Pour over the top of the berries and then bake in the oven for 40 minutes, or until pale golden and only wobbles slightly when you gently shake the tin.

4. Remove from the oven and allow to cool in the tin for about 10-15 minutes, then run a knife around the edge to loosen it and carefully remove the cheesecake from the tin. Sprinkle over a few blueberries, then dust with icing sugar.

5. This cheesecake is best eaten when it is at room temperature.

Almond Strawberry Cake

(by Chef Manish Mehrotra)

SERVES: 3-4

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup Almonds

12-14 Strawberries (Fresh)

1 cup Whipping Cream

1 tsp Holy Basil leaves (Tulsi)

3tsp Sugar (powdered) or sugar alternative

METHOD:

· Toast the almond flakes in the oven at 180°C for 4 minutes.

· Cut the strawberries into 1 cm dices.

· Whip the cream along with sugar. Do not over whip it or the butter will separate.

· Mix the almond flakes and strawberries into the cream along with hand torn holy basil.

· Garnish with almonds and sliced strawberries.