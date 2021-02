Looking for some healthy dessert recipes to satisfy sugar cravings? Check these out.

Sometimes a sugar craving comes so strong that you can't help but raid the drawer filled with unhealthy sugary foods. Whether you feel depressed or elated – munching on something sweet always feels good. But it can be a problem for someone trying to lose weight. We know that nothing feels more comforting than binging on some sweet delights that tantalize your taste buds, but they definitely aren't the best options when you are on a weight loss diet. A significant risk of consuming excess dietary sugar is weight gain, even with regular exercise.

Don't worry, sugar cravings are extremely common but there is a way you can steer clear of the sugary foods containing everything you shouldn't eat on a weight loss diet. To avoid this, you need to switch to a healthy diet that satisfies the sugar cravings without adding the kilos.

Healthy Dessert Recipes To Satisfy Sugar Cravings

So, what are you waiting for? Step away from the junk food and try one of these healthy recipes from expert chefs.

Bircher Muesli Curated By Chef Siddhartha Roy, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Ingredients

Oats – 200 grams

Curd – 500 grams

Apple – 50 grams

Carrot – 20 grams

Honey – 50 ml

Cow milk – 250 ml

Banana – 20 grams

Hazelnut – 10 grams

Raisin – 5 grams

Almond – 10 grams

Orange – 20 grams

Method

Rolled oats to be soaked in yoghurt along with chopped apples, carrot, banana, almonds, raisins, cracked hazelnut, orange zest and honey.

Break all the nuts and chop all the fruits and vegetables

Mix all the ingredients together with curd, honey and orange zest

Refrigerate if overnight, serve cold

Garnish with dices of apple, orange segments, peeled almond, cracked hazelnut, and chopped banana.

Avocado Kalakand By Manoj Kumar, Sous chef, Vivanta– Surajkund

Ingredients

Avocado puree – 100 gm

Paneer – 80 gm

Cardamom powder – 2gm

Fennel powder – 2gm

Almond sliced – 5 gm

Ghee – 25 gm

Cane sugar – 30 gm

METHOD

Cook avocado pulp and sugar till thickened Add the cardamom and fennel powder Add the crumbled paneer cook till leaves the pan sides Set in a greased tray and chill Cut and shapes garnished with almonds

Granola Bar Curated By Rahul Chahar, Bakery Chef, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Butter – 45 gm

Honey – 100 gm

Almonds – 20 gm

Raisins – 20 gm

Apricot – 15 gm

Prunes – 15 gm

Oats – 40 gm

Cornflakes – 15 gm

Wheat flakes – 15 gm

Rice Crispies – 15 gm

Pistachio – 15 gm

All bran – 15 gm

Cranberry – 50 gm

Melon seed – 10 gm

Almond powder – 50 gm

Almond flakes – 20 gm

Brown sugar – 10 gm

METHOD