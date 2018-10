There is such a thing as a healthy dessert! This recipe by Payal Kothari, Integrative and Functional Nutritionist, is a perfect example of one. Dark chocolate has aphrodisiac properties because of these two ingredients in it: tryptophan (building block of serotonin) a brain chemical involved in sexual arousal and phenylethylamine, a stimulant related to amphetamine, which is released in the brain when people fall in love. Dark chocolate has been found to lower bad blood cholesterol (LDL) levels. Oleic Acid is a healthy monounsaturated fat that occurs in olive oil, stearic acid is a saturated fat but one which research shows has no effect on cholesterol levels and palmitic acid, also a saturated fat which raises cholesterol and heart disease risk. Make sure you’re not going overboard with dark chocolate even if it is healthy! It also stimulates endorphin production which makes our mood better and can help in dealing with depression. Did you know that turmeric can prevent Alzheimer’s, cancer, arthritis, liver disease, diabetes, heart diseases? Make several batches of this recipe during the weekend.

Chocolate truffles with curcumin

Ingredients

40 gms good-quality organic melted dark chocolate

¼ cup cashew butter or regular butter

¼ cup almond flour

2 tsp maple syrup or honey

2 tsp coconut oil, melted

¾ tsp turmeric

½ tsp ground cardamom or ¼ teaspoon ginger powder or coconut powder

Method

1. To make the truffle, mix cashew butter, almond flour and honey in a bowl using a spoon or clean hands. In another bowl, combine the coconut oil and spices and mix well before adding into the cashew butter mixture to add flavour.

2. Take a spoonful into your palm and roll the mixture into round balls (approximately half an inch in diameter), and place on a tray lined with parchment paper. Repeat until all the mixture has been rolled. Chill in the fridge for 30 minutes.

3. Melt the chocolate in a bowl and dip the truffles into the melted chocolate. Repeat until all the truffles have been covered in chocolate. Refrigerate for another 30 minutes and enjoy.