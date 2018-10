Red meat is associated with a higher risk of diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, weight gain and other health conditions and is even often avoided by people. But, in moderate amounts, red meat like mutton has several health benefits. Did you know that mutton is high in protein, haem iron, vitamin b 12 and unstaurated fats? This makes mutton apt for those trying to lose weight, build up muscles, keep anemia away. It is also known to be very beneficial for skin and hair because of its high Vitamin B12 content which is known for cell reproduction. Try making this highly nutritious mutton shorba recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur, Masterchef India Judge

Taimuri Shorba

Serves 4

Preparation Time: 10mins

Cooking time: 30mins

Ingredients

500 gm Mutton Bones (preferably nalli and joints)

2 Bayleaf

2 Eliachi

6 Peppercorn

1 cup Mutton cubes

2 tbsp Ghee

1/2 cup Onions sliced

1/4 cup Garlic chopped

1/4 cup Ginger chopped

1/4 cup Almond paste

2 Green chillies

1/2 cup Coriander roots

1 and 1/2 tsp Salt

Method

Place bones in a pan add cold water to cover it. Now bring it to a boil. Remove from fire, strain and wash the bones.

Place the bones, spices, mutton chunks, onions, garlic, ginger, green chillies and salt together in a pressure cooker. Add water an inch above the ingredients.

Put on fire and cook for 20 mins. Cook on a slow flame and allow the cooker to whistle frequently. Now remove from fire and strain. Remove the chunks separately.

Now heat another pan, add ghee and then almond paste. Sauté for 15 seconds and add the strained stock. Drop the mutton chunks and cook for 10 mins. Chop coriander roots and drop in the soup. Remove from fire and serve immediately.

Nutrient Analysis