Healthy Christmas Dessert: Authentic Indian Shahi Tukda Recipe

Try the traditional Shahi Tukda this holiday season.

Have a healthier Christmas: This Christmas, let us help you take some stress off your plate this holiday season. While the festive spread is bound to include a Christmas cake and wine, Indian traditions and dishes are a quintessential part of any festivities. With this irresistible classic shahi tukda, we have got Christmas desserts covered.

However, while indulging in the merriment, it is essential to keep a tab on its impact on our health. The festive season is when we lose sight of our dietary intake, which harms our bodies. Therefore, balancing proteins in all things good while enjoying the festivities is imperative.

In a study conducted by Godrej Jersey, it is observed that 80% of consumers are aware of the need for protein in the diet for a healthy body and life, but 68% are unaware of the daily requirement, and an average of 47% of people wrongly associate protein to a healthy heart and strong bones. Therefore, the need is to create the proper awareness about the daily protein requirement and highlight the qualities and benefits of milk, the most affordable protein, and dairy products in daily diets.

Keeping this in mind, here is the milk-based Shahi Tukda recipe curated by Homechef Megha

Ingredients:

Godrej Jersey Ghee to deep fry

6 bread slices

1 cup Sugar

litre Godrej Jersey Milk

2 Cardamom

Dry Fruits to garnish

How To Make:

Deep fry the bread in Godrej Jersey Ghee In another pan, make your rabdi. Add Godrej Jersey Milk, sugar and cardamom and cook it over a low flame. Stir the milk often while it gets reduced. Make the sugar syrup by cooking sugar with water until the syrup reaches a 1-thread consistency. To assemble, place fried bread on the plate. Next, pour sugar syrup and rabdi, and garnish it with loads of dry fruits.

Tips:Either sun-dry or air-dry bread before frying it; this helps the bread not to soak up the ghee. You can also pan toast it first and then fry it.

