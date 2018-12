Christmas calls for feasting. But this year, be mindful of what you eat amidst al the celebration. Here are some nutritious Christmas cookie recipes you must try baking with your loved ones. Low-calories and made with healthy ingredients like oats, ginger and amaranth, you can indulge in these guilt-free.

Gingerbread cookies

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour- 3 cups

Maple syrup- 1/3 cup

Blackstrap molasses-1/4 cup

Baking powder-1-1/2 tsp

Baking soda- 3/4 tsp

Salt- 1/4 tsp

Grated ginger- 1/2-1 tbsp

Egg- 1

Cinnamon- 2 tsp

Cloves (ground)-1/4

Applesauce- 4 tbsp

Method

Preheat oven to 350 C.

Add the maple syrup, molasses, egg and applesauce in a bowl and beat it together.

Add the dry ingredients and beat till dough is ready.

Roll out this dough and use some dry flour if necessary. Cut out desired shapes and place them onto the baking tray.

Bake for about 8-10 minutes and your healthy batch of cookies is ready to be served.

By Akanksha Jhalani

Amaranth biscuits

Ingredients

Amaranth flour (rajgira atta) – 11/2 cups

Jaggery (powdered) – 1/2 cup

Almonds (powdered) – 5 tbsp

Cardamom powder – 1/2 tsp

Ghee – 3 tsp

Salt for taste

Method

Mix together amaranth flour, powdered jaggery, almond and cardamom powder.

Rub ghee into the mixture. The mixture will be a little coarse.

Add little water and make dough.

Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

Divide the dough into small, equal sized balls.

Flatten with your palms.

Decorate with half pista each.

Bake them at 180 degrees for 20 minutes.

By Premia Kodical

Oats cookies

Ingredients

Oats – 100 gms

Whole wheat flour – 100 gms

Jaggery (powdered) – 50 gms

Salt – 1/2 tsp

Butter – 50 gms

Egg – 1

Milk — 1/4 cup

Method

Sift the flour and salt into a bowl

Add the oats and jaggery powder

Add butter and rub into the mixture with your fingertips to a breadcrumb like consistency

Beat egg and add to the mixture

Add milk as required to make stiff dough

Make small balls and flatten with your palms

Or divide the dough and roll out on a floured board

Use cookie cutter to make different shaped cookies

Preheat oven to 180 degrees

Bake for 10 to 15 mins or till crisp and golden

By Prema Kodical

Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour- 1 ½ cups

Peanut butter- 1 cup

Chia seeds- 1 tbsp

Unsweetened applesauce- ¼ cup

Brown sugar- ¾ cup

Vegetable oil/coconut oil- ¼ cup

Warm water- ¼ cup

Vanilla essence-1 tsp

Baking soda- ½ tsp

Salt- ½ tsp

Method

Preheat oven to 350 C.

In a bowl, add warm water, chia seeds, peanut butter, applesauce and oil together and beat for about a minute.

To this mixture, add the dry ingredients and beat all of it together until incorporated and the dough is ready.

Spread a baking sheet on a tray and roll the dough into balls. Place them on the tray and press them down using a fork.

Bake for 10-12 minutes and the cookies are ready to be served.

By Akanksha Jhalani