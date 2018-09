Waffles are some of the most popular breakfast items across the globe. Not just sweet waffles with maple syrup but, even savoury waffle served with fried chicken features on ‘the most favourite breakfast’ list. Waffles are delicious but unhealthy because of refined flour (maida) and sugar. It’s definitely not something you should have every day. Refined flour has been associated with a number of diseases like diabetes, heart diseases and obesity. This is because refined flour is made by stripping the wheat grains of their fibre, good fats, vitamins, minerals and phytonutrients. This makes it a zero-nutrition food. Maida has been found to increase triglycerides and reduce the good HDL. It can also cause insulin resistance and aggravate type 2 diabetes. Similarly, sugar and maple or any other sweet syrup can make you pile on unnecessary calories. This recipe by celeb fitness trainer Radhika Karle who has trained celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Dia Mirza is not just tasty, it’s also very wholesome. Try making this healthy variation waffles and we’re sure you’ll love to make it (and eat it) again and again.

Ingredients

1 cup boiled green peas

3/4 cup rava

5 tbsp urad dal flour

1 tbsp low-fat curd

½ tsp finely chopped green chillies

1 tsp crushed cumin seeds

2 Tbsp finely chopped coriander

¼ tsp hing

½ tsp fruit salt

1 tsp oil

Method

Grind the green peas in a blender to a coarse paste.

Combine the semolina, urad dal flour, curd, green chillies, cumin seeds, coriander, asafoetida, salt, oil, and ¾ cup of water and mix well to make a smooth batter.

Add the fruit salt and mix gently.

Pre-heat a waffle iron. Grease the waffle iron lightly with ½ tsp of oil. Pour half the green pea batter and spread evenly.

Cook for 2 minutes or until the waffle is golden brown.

Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve hot!