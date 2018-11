You may be familiar with your regular poha, a popular, nutritious and filling Indian breakfast. Cranberry Poha is a unique twist to the regular poha recipe. This poha recipe has the goodness of cranberries. Did you know that cranberries have plenty of health benefits that make it almost like a superfood? Cranberries are great for your cardiovascular health because they contain flavonoids and antioxidants that lower your risk of suffering from atherosclerosis. They can also delay the development of dangerous heart-related diseases. Cranberries have a high fibre content, are low in calories and have an emulsifying effect on fats that get deposited on the walls of the arteries which accelerates fat loss. Cranberries also fight ageing because they have antioxidants, vitamin B3, B5 and C. These berries can prevent the growth of bacteria on your teeth and prevent the development of cavities. You must give Cranberry Poha a try!

Cranberry Poha

Created by: Chef Ajay Chopra, Executive Chef, The Westin

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Almond Flakes – 200 g

Poha – 450 g

Onion – 200 g

Frozen/ dried cranberries – 100 g

Salt – 15 g

Oil – 20 ml

Curry leaves – 15 g

Green chilies – 5 g

Fresh coconut – 100 g

Method:

Soak poha in cold water, strain it and keep it aside. Soak 3/4th of almond flakes in water and toast the rest of them. In a pan take oil, add mustard seeds, curry leaves, chopped green chilies and sauté it. Then, add soaked poha and almonds in it and then add seasoning.

Add cranberries in it, then add chopped coriander and freshly grated coconut. Add the toasted almonds in the poha. Serve it hot with a sprig of coriander as garnish.

Nutrient Analysis