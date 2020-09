Also Read - National Nutrition Week 2020: Improve gut health with the right foods, reduce risk of Alzheimer's

Usually, atta halwa is made with lots of ghee and sugar, and that is why fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious people avoid this delicious desert. We have a healthy version of the ghee and sugar-filled atta halwa to satiate your sweet tooth without feeling guilty. This healthy Atta Halwa recipe has zero sugar and just a few carbs from the wheat flour. Watch the video provided by Cooktube and try this healthy dessert today.

Prep time: 5 mins

Cook time: 15 mins

Total time: 20 mins

Serves: 6

Ingredients

100g Wheat Flour

650ml Water

4g Stevia

How to prepare

Step 1

First dry roast wheat flour in a non-stick pan for 5-7 minutes. Stir continuously so that the flour does not burn.

Step 2

Then add water slowly to the roasted wheat flour and mix well to avoid forming lumps. Now, add stevia, mix well and bring to the boil.

Step 3

Cook the halwa for 5 minutes while stirring in between.

Step 4

Remove it from heat, transfer to a serving bowl and serve hot