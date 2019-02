Do you have plans to go out this Valentine’s Day? A romantic dinner at your favourite restaurant might feel like the ideal place to spend your Valentine’s Day, but you must keep in mind that on days like these restaurants tend to be crowded with couples (like you!). Why not treat your partner to these Valentine’s Day desserts and make it a truly memorable day?

Strawberry Rasgulla Dome, Boondi Ladoo Streusel

INGREDIENTS

Strawberry puree- 500 gms

Low-calorie white chocolate- 350 gms

Gelatine leaves – 25 gms

Whipping cream- 500 gms

Rasgulla – 24 nos

Raspberry puree- 150 gms

Unsalted butter- 300 gms

Gram flour-200 gms

Caster sugar or sugar alternative- 100 gms

Ghee- 200 gms

Lemon- 300 gms

Liquid glucose- 100 gms

METHOD

• Warm strawberry puree and white chocolate together.

• Fold it with whipping cream and soaked gelatine leaves

• Make a dome with a Rasgulla in the centre and keep it to freeze

• Glaze the dish with a red glaze

• Serve it along with a boondi streusel, raspberry curd and mint spring

Recipe by Chef Ajay Anand, Director of Culinary, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Masala Chai Pannacotta

INGREDIENTS

3 cardamom pods, bruised

2 cm piece of ginger, peeled, grated

2 chai and vanilla tea bags

1/2 cup boiling water

1 litre buttermilk

3/4 cup caster sugar or sugar-free alternative

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1 tablespoon powdered gelatine

Crushed Parle G or other biscuits

METHOD

1. Place cardamom, ginger and tea bags with 1/3 cup of water in a heatproof jug, and let it

soak for 30 minutes.

2. Next, strain the mixture and add buttermilk, sugar, cinnamon and vanilla in a saucepan

over low heat.

3. Stir until the sugar has dissolved. Then remove from heat.

4. Next, place the remaining boiling water in a heatproof bowl and add gelatine. Whisk to

dissolve.

5. Add gelatin mixture to buttermilk mixture and stir constantly till they combine.

6. Pour into eight 200ml-capacity glasses. Refrigerate for 4 hours or until set.

7. Crumble Parle G or other biscuits on top.