Happy Republic Day: Butternut Squash And Blue-Cheese Tortellini Recipe

Sage butter and blue-cheese tortellini: We infused tricolour to the tortellini to honour the 26th of January when the constitution of India came into effect. Tortellini is a pasta from Italy traditionally stuffed with parmigiana Reggiano cheese, egg and nutmeg. This pasta was inspired by Italian medieval legends about Venus and Zeus's involvement in a battle. An interesting fact about tortellini is that this recipe was first made in 1570 to recycle leftover pasta by stuffing it with available ingredients. Tricolour tortellini by Chef Abhijeet Bagwe, Executive Chef, Novotel Mumbai International Airport