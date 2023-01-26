Happy Republic Day: Butternut Squash And Blue-Cheese Tortellini Recipe

Tricolour tortellini recipe by Chef Abhijeet Bagwe, Executive Chef, Novotel Mumbai International Airport.

Sage butter and blue-cheese tortellini: We infused tricolour to the tortellini to honour the 26th of January when the constitution of India came into effect. Tortellini is a pasta from Italy traditionally stuffed with parmigiana Reggiano cheese, egg and nutmeg. This pasta was inspired by Italian medieval legends about Venus and Zeus's involvement in a battle. An interesting fact about tortellini is that this recipe was first made in 1570 to recycle leftover pasta by stuffing it with available ingredients. Tricolour tortellini by Chef Abhijeet Bagwe, Executive Chef, Novotel Mumbai International Airport

For Making Tortellini

Flour farina 00 100 gm Semolina- 50gm Salt- 5gm Water 100ml (Approx, Depending on the stiffness of the dough) Olive oil- 5 ml Carrot powder -10 gm (Make using dehydration method) Basil powder- 10 gm (Make using dehydration method)

For Tortellini Stuffing

Butternut Squash- 100 gm Garlic- 10 gm Blue cheese- 20gm Sage 5 gm Salt -5 gm Butter -10gm Parmesan cheese- 20 gm For sage butter Sage- 5 gm Butter- 15gm Milk powder- 10 gms

For Alfredo Sauce

Cream -20ml Cheese-10gm Pepper-3gm Salt-5gm

Method To Make Tricolour Tortellini

Make Three different coloured doughs using dehydrated carrot & basil powder. One dough keeps plain. (To achieve tricolour texture.) Till the time we rest the dough, start making stuffing. Peel and clean the squash, cut it into dice, roast in the oven with garlic pods, and drizzle olive oil. As the squash is cooked, mash it with the fork and give seasoning to it. Roll the dough with a pasta sheet and stuff it with a squash filling. Give the desired shape or make tortellini. Blanch the pasta and meanwhile make alfredo sauce. Once the pasta is cooked, put the pasta in the sauce and adjust the seasoning. Pour the sage butter sauce over it. Garnish with fried basil and grated parmesan. Serve hot and accompany it with garlic bread.

