From the day of Makar Sankranti, the sun begins to travel northwards and since we live in the northern hemisphere, the Makar Sankranti signals the end of winter. In India, food culture has always been intertwined with Ayurvedic wisdom. This is why many food preparations at this time of year incorporate ingredients like sesame in the form of seed or oil, jaggery, seasonal vegetables and spices. These have a special pride of place because of the immense health benefits they offer. Kaushani Desai, an Art of Living Ayurvedic cooking expert and author of Sattva The Ayurvedic Cook Book, shares some quick recipes you can make in this season.

1. PUZHI KOZHAMBU

Preparation Time: 10 minutes, cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

Fenugreek Seeds- 1/2 tsp

Mustard seeds- 1 tsp

1 sprig Curry leaves, roughly torn

Pearl onions (Sambar Onions)- 1/2 cup (quartered)

Tomatoes – 2 (doesn’t have to be finely chopped)

Elephant yam (Senai kizhangu)- 200 grams(peeled and chopped)

Tamarind Water- 1 cup

Sambar Powder- 1 tsp

Jaggery- 1 tbsp

Gingelly Oil- 1 tsp

Salt, to taste

Method

1. Heat oil in a pan over medium heat; add the mustard seeds, fenugreek seeds and allow it to crackle.

2. Add the curry leaves and onions and sauté until the onions are slightly tender. Once the onions are lightly cooked through, add the remaining ingredients and 1/2 cup of water.

3. Cover the vessel and cook till it gets tender and turn off the heat.

2. THAIR PACHADI

Préparation Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

Curd -200 gms

Onion- 2 ( cut into cubes)

Tomatoes- 2 ( cut into cubes)

Green chillies- 2 ( cut into small pieces)

Curry leaves, coriander leaves

Salt to taste

Ghee- 1 tsp

Mustard seeds

Method

1. Add ghee in a vessel and heat it.

2. Add mustard seeds, as it splatters

3. Add curry leaves, onion tomatoes and green chillies and lightly sauté.

4. Switch off the stove and add some curd, coriander leaves, salt and serve it.

3. TIL PAPADI

Preparation Time: 5 minutes Cooking time: 8 minutes

Ingredients:

Sesame seeds 200 gms

Jaggery(Organic) 150 gms

Cow ghee 1 tbsp

Pistachio finely chopped 1 tbsp

Method

1. Roast sesame seeds lightly and leave aside.

2. Break Jaggery into small pieces.

3. Melt Ghee and jaggery in a small pan and cook it on medium flame by continuously stirring it.

4. Take some water in small bowl to add a drop of melted jaggery in it, once the jaggery is crispy, add roasted sesame seeds in jaggery pan and mix well.

5. Keep this pan in a large bowl of hot water.

6. Take small portion of this mixture at a time.

7. Make it flat with the help of a rolling pin.

8. Sprinkle with few slices of pista on top.

9. Roll quickly. You can smear rolling pin, palms and work surface slightly.

10. Transfer the role to a clean butter paper sheet. Allow it to cool.

11. Break into small pieces and store in an airtight container.

4. NOLEN GURER PAYESH

Preparation Time: 5 minutes cooking time: 50 minutes

Ingredients

Gobind Bhog Rice ¼ cup

Cow Milk 4 cups

Dates Palm Jaggery ½ cup or can add more as per taste

Bay Leaf 1 small

Cardamom powder ¼ tsp

Cashew nuts 2 tbsp

Raisins 1 tbsp

Method

1. Rinse rice for a couple of times.

2. Soak rice for 1 hour.

3. Chop date palm jaggery and keep aside.

4. Take milk in a thick Pittal Pan.

5. Boil milk for 8 to 10 minutes.

6. Drain rice from water and adding boiling milk.

7. Add 1 bay leaf and 1/4 cardamom powder

8. Simmer on low flame till the rice grains get cooked. Stir often.

9. The rice grain gets cooked and milk will also thicken and reduce more. so stir often so that rice does not stick to the pan.

10. Simmer on low flame.

11. Rice is soft add cashew nut and raisins, turn off the gas stove.

12. Keep the payees for 5 minutes on countertop till the heat reduces a bit.

13. Add Part of palm date jaggery, mix very well.

14. Add the remaining jaggery.

15. Mix till the jaggery dissolves.

16. Serve it.