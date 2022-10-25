Guilt-Free Sweet Recipes For Indulging In This Festive Season

Be Better Prepared To Enjoy The Festivities With Yummy Recipes

Festivals in India mean family get-togethers, celebrations, delicious food and wearing your finest clothes. These festivals are not just limited to rituals; they also involve indulging in your favourite desserts without the guilt. However, this indulgence can impact people with diabetes. Finding healthy food for diabetics can be the biggest challenge during this time, given that many traditional dishes are vibrant and are not the friendliest for those with diabetes. But why let diabetes prevent you from accomplishing the items you relish?! Dr Irfan Shaikh, Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs at Abbott's Nutrition Business, shares how you can prepare guilt-free sweet recipes to indulge in this festive season.

Sweet Recipes For This Festive Season

Sweet Oats Laddoo: Laddoos- the most famous sweet without which any festival feels incomplete.

Ingredients: To make oats laddoo, you need Oats Digestive biscuits: 1 pack (finely powdered); Ensure Diabetes Care: 4 scoops; Ghee: 1.5 tbsp; milk: 1 tbsp.

Method:

Combine all the ingredients and knead. Use a little more ghee to bind the ingredients into a smooth dough if needed. Make small laddoos.

These laddoos can be stored for up to 15 days in the refrigerator.

Custard: Custard is one of the best staple and homely desserts

Ingredients: Skimmed milk: 150 ml, Ensure Diabetes Care: 3 scoops, Custard Powder: 5g. Combine custard powder and Ensure Diabetes Care with cup of milk and stir until smooth.

Skimmed milk: 150 ml, Ensure Diabetes Care: 3 scoops, Custard Powder: 5g. Combine custard powder and Ensure Diabetes Care with cup of milk and stir until smooth. Mix the custard paste and the remaining milk in a small saucepan over medium-low heat, stirring until the custard comes to a boil and thickens. Simmer, stirring for 1 minute. Let it cool. Set it in the refrigerator.

Your sugar levels will probably fluctuate during this time, but you can manage it by ensuring that you stick to your diabetes care routine and eat healthy while having fun. Make sure to stick to your regular eating plan as closely as possible. For instance, don't eat a smaller breakfast and lunch or skip the meals altogether so you can binge on desserts. Make sure to consult a healthcare professional or a doctor before trying these dishes.

Most of all, remember to have fun! So celebrate!

