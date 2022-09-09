Ganesh Visarjan 2022: Healthy Recipe Made With Ghee, Rava, And Milk Richness

Here's A Must Try Recipe On The Occasion Of Anant Chaturdashi: Ghee Rava Ladoo

Maharashtra, the third-largest state in India, has a vibrant culture due to the numerous festivities that take place here. Given that it is home to six of the world's great religions, the state firmly believes in the concept of "Unity in Diversity." Living in a state with a diverse culture has the advantage of making every month a holiday for at least one of the numerous religions. As a result, Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the best and most anticipated festivals because it provides joy, excitement, and a bounty of delicious foods high in protein and nutrients. Ganesh Visarjan is a Hindu festival commemorating Lord Ganesha. During this Mahotsav, a few sweet and savoury meals are prepared and served as Prasad (bhog) to Ganpati Bappa and then distributed to the devotees.

Families feel happier and more festive over the holiday season. Excellent food, whether it is savoury or sweet, exudes positive energy. An Indian holiday called Ganesh Chaturthi is known for its abundance of modak and ladoos. The past ten days have been enjoyable for all of us, and the festivities are still going strong. On special days, it's not necessary to track calories or nutrition, but it's still essential to think about your health, especially how much protein you're getting.

To understand the current ecosystem, trends and challenges in dairy product adoption, Godrej Jersey and Karvy Insights conducted a study that revealed an evident protein gap that can be bridged by the milk and milk products, a readily available and compatible protein source when used in daily diets. Milk is known to be the most associated source of protein because of the factors like ease of availability, the opportunity for more usage and a wide range of adaptability and compatibility.

Furthermore, it is evident that mothers are highly aware of the benefits and ensure a high protein diet for their children's growth and development. In addition, milk is believed to provide children with the required energy and protect them from contracting infections by enhancing their immunity. To continue the celebration, here is a wonderful and simple meal from a home chef made with ghee, rava, and milk richness.

Ghee Rava Ladoo Recipe By Home Chef Rithik

Ingredients:

1 bowl Rava

3/4 bowl Powdered Sugar

3/4 Litre Godrej Jersey Milk

1/2 cup Godrej Jersey Ghee

Dry fruits (Cashews and raisins)

How To Make:

Add Godrej Jersey toned milk to the kadhai and allow it to boil separately Add Godrej Jersey ghee to the kadai & saute the cashew & raisins, and roast until they turn gold in colour Add chiroti rava to the kadai, and roast it for 5 minutes on low flame as shown in the video Add hot milk to the kadai, powdered sugar, roasted dry fruits, and ghee and mix well Grease your hands with ghee & make it medium size balls with the help of your hands, as shown in the video Serve with love