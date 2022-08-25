Ganesh Chaturthi Special: 5 Healthy Modak Recipes To Try At Home

Vinayaka Chaturthi, or Ganesh Chaturthi, is one of the most revered festivals in India, marking the arrival of Lord Ganesh, the God of good luck, to earth from Kailash Parvat. Indians happily celebrate the festival for 11 days. The festival has a tradition of offering various foods/bhog to Lord Ganesha at different times. This is one festival wherein one has to prepare multiple dishes during the course and time. However, there're a lot of regional variations to it. Amongst all the Pakwans, Modaks and Ladoos are believed to be Ganesha's favourites. Moreover, dumpling-shaped sweet meats stuffed with dry fruits are always prepared on Ganesh Chaturthi alongside spherical balls and Laddoos. Find below a few recipes by Chef Arvind Rai, Executive Chef, The Ashok Hotel, that you can try at home this Ganesh Chaturthi.

GULAB MODAK

Ingredients:

Khoya: 150 gm Sugar: 50 gm Elaichi Powder: 1 gm Gulkand: 75 gm

Method:

1. Grate Khoya and mix with sugar and Elaichi powder.

2. Divide the mixture into small, equal-sized roundels.

3. Stuff each with a pinch of gulkand.

4. Put the stuffed roundel into modak shaped mould and set the shape.

5. Take out and serve with a garnish of dry or fresh rose petals.

PISTA MODAK

Ingredients:

Khoya: 150 gm Sugar: 50 gm Elaichi Powder: 1 gm Pista: 10 gm Almond: 10 gm

Method:

1. Grate Khoya and mix with sugar and Elaichi powder.

2. Divide the mixture into small, equal-sized roundels.

3. Blanch Almond and Pista, deskin and finely chop both

4. Stuff each with a pinch of dry fruit.

5. Put the stuffed roundel into modak shaped mould and set the shape.

6. Take out and serve with a garnish of pista and kesar.

CHOCOLATE MODAK

Ingredients:

Khoya: 150 gm Sugar: 50 gm Elaichi Powder: 1 gm Chocolate Compound: 25 gm

Method:

1. Grate Khoya and mix with grated chocolate, sugar and Elaichi powder.

2. Divide the mixture into small, equal-sized roundels.

3. Put the roundel into modak shaped mould and set the shape.

4. Take out and serve with a garnish of chocolate sticks.

TRADITIONAL MODAK

Ingredients:

Rice Flour: 200 gm Fresh Coconut: 150 gm Jaggery: 120 gm Ghee: 10 gm Elaichi Powder: 2 gm

Method:

1. Heat 05gm of ghee and saut grated fresh coconut and jaggery in a pan.

2. Mix them well over medium heat and finish by adding a little Elaichi powder.

3. Remove from fire and put the mixture in a bowl to cool.

4. Boil some water in a pan with 05gm ghee and a pinch of salt.

5. Add rice flour and mix to form a soft dough.

6. Divide the mixture into small, equal-sized roundels.

7. Flatten each handball with coconut and jaggery mixture.

8. Put the roundel into modak shaped mould and set the shape.

9. Take out and steam in a double boiler for at least 15 minutes. Serve hot.

ORANGE GLAZE ALMOND COATED MODAK

Ingredients:

For the dough:

Rice Flour: 150 gms Water: 120-150 ml

For the stuffing:

Khoya: 50 gms Orange Zest (grated Skin): 1tsp Raisins: 05 gms Chopped pistachio: 1tsp Small cardamom powder: 1/2tsp Milk: 3tbsp

For the glaze:

Canned Orange juice: 300 ml Sugar: 50 gms

For Topping:

Almond Flakes: 10gms

Method:

In a pan, boil the water, add the rice flour, and then mix it gently.

Switch off the flame and cover the pan for 5-10 minutes to allow the rice flour to get cooked.

Take the cooked rice flour out of the pan, add some ghee, and knead a dough. Cover and allow the dough to rest.

For the stuffing, grate the khoya, add orange zest, raisins, chopped pistachio cardamom powder and milk.

Mix it well to make a smooth paste and allow it to cool in the refrigerator.

To make the glaze in a pan, cook the orange juice over a low flame one reduced a bit, add sugar, and cook to reduce further.

When it reaches the coating consistency, remove it from the flame and allow it to cool.

Now, for making the modak take a little dough, roll it into a ball shape ( like chapatti), flatten it well, and shape the edges into the flower pattern

Place the stuffing in the centre, then gradually fold the curves at regular intervals (Flower pattern) going in one direction over the disc.

Now, we take the top of all the curves and join them from the top in the centre to give the shape of modak.

We would place the Modaks in the steamer and cook them for around 10 -15 minutes until they get to cook.

Now, we take the cooked Modaks out of the steamer and place them on a plate.

Dip the top( half) of the modak in orange glaze

Garnish with Almond flakes, and our modaks are ready to serve.

Note

We can use modak moulds readily available in the market to give the desired uniform shape.

While placing the modaks in the steamer, it is always recommended to grease the tray of the steamer to prevent the base of the modak from sticking.

While shaping the modak, you should always apply ghee to your hands.

