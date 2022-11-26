Fruit Cake With Nuts Recipe: Enjoy With Tea, Coffee Or Just By Itself

Fruit Cake by Chef Gauri Varma, Founder of Confect.

No one can dispute our love of cake; a slice tastes like heaven. Chef Gauri Varma, Owner and Founder of Confect and G's Patisserie, shares her special recipe for Fruitcake with you in honour of National Cake Day. So enjoy it with your tea or coffee or just by itself, whether you have the occasion or not!

Fruit Cake

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cooking time: 2 hours

Ingredients

Unsalted butter, 225 grammes, at room temperature

210 gm light brown sugar

3 big eggs

Alcohol in 3 tbsp (Grand Marnier, brandy, sherry, rum, etc.) additional funds for brushing the cake

One orange juice and zest (outer skin).

One lemon's zest or its exterior yellow skin

100 g of roughly chopped almonds, walnuts, pecans, or hazelnuts

1 kilogramme of mixed dried and candied fruit, chopped into bite-sized pieces, including apricots, figs, prunes, raisins, sultanas, currants, dried cranberries, and dried cherries, among others.

260 g of all-purpose flour and 75 g of finely ground almond powder

baking powder, 4 grammes

1/2 tsp. salt

Steps

1. Set the oven's temperature to 325 F (160 C).

TRENDING NOW

2. Butter or spray a removable bottom 8-inch (20 cm) spring-form pan with nonstick vegetable spray. Insert parchment paper into the pan's bottom. A strip of parchment paper that reaches about 2 inches (5 cm) above the pan rim should also be used to line the pan's sides.

3. Combine the flour, ground almonds, salt, and baking powder in a bowl.

4. Add the chopped nuts and the dried and candied fruits to another big bowl. Toss the mixture vigorously to coat the fruits and nuts, then take around 3 to 4 tablespoons of the flour mixture and add it.

You may like to read

5. Use a hand mixer or an electric mixer to whip the butter into a creamy consistency. Beat while adding the sugar until it is light and fluffy. Clean your bowl's bottom and sides as necessary. Orange juice, orange zest, lemon zest, and alcohol should all be added. The chopped nuts and all the dried and candied fruits will be beaten or folded. The flour mixture is then beaten in or tucked in.

6. Scrape the batter into the baking dish that has been prepared, and if desired, top the cake with blanched almonds. Place a bigger baking sheet on top of the springform pan. Bake for one hour in your preheated oven. Minimise the oven

7. Using a skewer, make holes in the cake's top and generously spray it with alcohol (brandy, Grand Marnier, sherry, rum or whiskey). Place the cake in a cake tin or plastic bag after completely wrapping it in plastic wrap and aluminium foil. Maintain in a cool, dry area. Putting the cake in the refrigerator is better if you reside in a warm climate. For around two to three weeks, frequently brush alcohol onto the cake (once or twice each week). This cake can be frozen or kept for several weeks.

RECOMMENDED STORIES