Food For Celebratory Mood: Try Some Nutrition-Based Delicious Recipes

Quinoa Salad To Phirni: Check Out Some Recipes By Nutritionist Amrita Pandey

The most awaited festive season is arriving in India. Diwali, Holi, Eid, Christmas, Onam, Navratri, Janmasthami or Ganesh Chaturthi, each of these festivals from different parts of the world have delicious cuisine. Meals are essential to all these festivals and taste best when cooked at home. While people in present times are paying close attention to their health and at the same time eat wholeheartedly in a celebratory mood, below are a few recipes curated by Amrita Pandey, the Nutritionist of Organic India.

Independence Day- Tricolor Quinoa Salad

Ingredients:

Honey 1 tablespoon Cooked quinoa 100 gm The whole moong sprouts 100 gm Apple cider vinegar 2 teaspoons Rock salt to taste Small cut cottage cheese cubes 50 gm Chopped red bell pepper 50 gm Chopped green bell pepper 50 gm Onion 50 gm Olive oil 2 teaspoons

Method:

TRENDING NOW

Take 2 tsp. Apple cider vinegar, 1 tsp. Oil, 4 tsp. honey, and salt in a bowl to mix it well.

In a plate mix of cooked quinoa, moong sprouts, cottage cheese, chopped salads, and the above mixture, the high protein, fibre and alkalizing salad is ready to serve.

Ganesh Chaturthi - Flax Seed Laddu

Ingredients:

Flax seeds 4 tablespoons Jaggery 1 tablespoon Cashew 100 gm Almonds 100 gm Raisins 1 tablespoons Cardamom powder tsp

Method:

You may like to read

Roast all the dry fruits in a pan. Keep it aside and let it cool. Finely chop all the dry fruits. Mix jaggery and ghee and all the dry fruits together. Now put cardamom powder. Form laddu from the mixture.

Janmasthami Red Rice Phirni

The decadent Indian dessert, Phirni, is made here from high-fibre red rice. You may serve this with a dash of fresh cream and garnish with rose petals if you wish to up the indulgence and add the royal Mughal touch. It may be warm but is best served cool, set in little earthen pots. Makes 4-5 bowls.

INGREDIENTS:

Red rice 1 tbsp ORGANIC INDIA palm Jaggery Powder 1 tbsp (or to taste) Full-fat milk 500 ml Sliced pistachios to garnish

METHOD:

Wash and soak rice in water and set aside for 3-4 hours Drain out excess water and grind the rice; keep aside Set aside cup of milk and bring the rest to a boil. Reduce heat and continue cooking the milk, occasionally stirring till it thickens to about of the original amount Add the ground rice and continue cooking, occasionally stirring, on low heat till the rice is cooked and begins breaking. Mix in ORGANIC INDIA Jaggery Powder The phirni needs to have thickened such that it is difficult to pour out Heat cup of milk Mix in this milk with the phirni till integrated Set the phirni in individual clay bowls Let cool and refrigerate for 10-15 minutes Serve garnished with sliced pistachios

RECOMMENDED STORIES