One of the most essential components of your diet is fibre. It is incredibly important because the presence of fibre can keep a number of dangerous diseases and conditions including obesity, type 2 diabetes, heart diseases and others away. Here are some easy and healthy fibre-rich recipes that you can try making to ensure the good health of your entire family.

Ragi Idli

Ingredients:

Ragi flour- 1 Tsp

Rice (raw)- 1 tbsp

Urad dal (raw)- 1 tbsp

Mixed veggies (e.g. Finely chopped/grated Red/yellow/green bell pepper, carrots)- 1/2cup

Green chillies- 1

Salt- as per taste

Oil- 1/4th tsp (to grease)

Method:

Soak urad dal and rice separately for about 4 hours and grind together to form a smooth paste.

Add the ragi flour to the paste and mix well.

Add salt to the paste and keep it overnight for fermentation.

Keep the consistency same as regular Idli batter.

Add mixed veggies and green chillies into the batter and mix well.

Grease the idli moulds with little oil and pour the batter in them. Steam for about 20 minutes.

Serve warm with mint-coriander chutney. Here are 5 simple and tasty idli recipes you must try!

Recipe by Khyati Rupani

Lauki curry

Ingredients

For the lauki koftas:

1 and 1/2 cups grated bottle gourd(doodhi/lauki)

A cup of boiled, peeled and mashed potatoes

1/2 cup besan(Bengal gram flour)

1 and 1/2 tsp finely chopped green chillies

1 tsp ginger-garlic (adrak-lehsun) paste

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

For the curry:

1 tsp oil

1 tsp cumin seeds(jeera)

1/2 cup grated onions

1 tsp ginger (adrak) paste

1 tsp garlic (lehsun) paste

1/2 cup grated tomatoes

1/2 tsp turmeric powder(haldi)

1/2 tsp coriander-cumin seeds(dhania-jeera) powder\

1/2 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp cornflour dissolved in 2 tbsp low-fat milk

1/2 tsp garam masala

Salt to taste

Method:

For the lauki koftas:

Strain the liquid out of the bottle gourd and preserve it to add in the gravy.

Combine all the ingredients in a non-stick pan and stir it over medium flame till the mixture leaves the sides of the pan.

Remove and cool slightly. Divide this mixture into 14 equal portions and roll each portion into oval koftas. Keep aside.

For the curry:

Heat the oil in a deep non-stick pan and add the cumin seeds.

When the seeds crackle, add the onions and saute on a medium flame for a minute.

Add the ginger paste, garlic paste, tomatoes, turmeric powder, coriander-cumin seeds powder and chilli powder and cook for 1-2 minutes, while stirring occasionally.

Recipe by Tarla Dalal

Stuffed capsicum

Ingredients

1 capsicum

20g sprouted moong (steamed)

¼ onion (chopped)

¼ tomato (chopped)

2 tsp oil

1 green chilli

A pinch of salt and turmeric

Method

In a pan, add 1 tsp oil, onion, green chilli and toss till onions are golden brown. Add tomatoes, salt and turmeric and sauté for 2 minutes. Then add the sprouts and cook till done. Wash the capsicum, cut the top and deseed it. Fill the mixture in the capsicum, put the top back and fix it with a toothpick Take 1 tsp oil in a pan and sauté the capsicum for 2 minutes Serve hot with dal or any other dish.

Recipe by Neha Chandna