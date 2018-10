The festive season is coming soon. We’re sure you’re gearing up for dinners and lunches with your relatives and friends. While ordering food from outside may seem like the easiest thing to do, you need to understand that all restaurant food is unhealthy. Outside food usually has more salt, preservatives, artificial colours, adulterant and additives that may make the food taste good but they make the food extremely fattening and unhealthy. If you eat out regularly, you are more likely to suffer from diseases like hypertension, diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and even cancer. If you are looking for easy recipes for the festive season, you must make a note of this healthy chicken biryani recipe by Chef Shadab Ahmed at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. If you have eaten chicken biryani from restaurants (who hasn’t!), you know that it is often excessively oily. It also has several colours in it. Sometimes, it may not even be fresh. The chicken, too, may not be cooked properly. All of these can put your health at risk of several diseases. That is why it is highly recommended that you cook at home.

Chicken Biryani

Ingredients

250 g Chicken curry cut

1 tbsp Oil

150 g Rice

1 tsp Ginger-garlic paste

1/2 tsp Chili powder

1/2 tsp Garam masala

1 g Saffron

50 g Curd

50 g Mace

5 g Cardamom

2 g Cloves

20 g Onion

2 Cinnamon sticks

2 tsp Rose water

5 g Mint leaves

Coriander for garnishing

Method for making Chicken Biryani:

1. Make biryani masala by grinding together ginger, garlic, ghee, curd, onion, and the required spices.

2. Add the chicken and cook until done.

3. In a different pot, boil the rice with cardamom and cloves until the rice is half done.

4. Then add the half-done rice to biryani masala and cook under pressure (dum) for about 30 minutes.

5. Serve the chicken biryani with raita.