Yes, we know what you are thinking. How can Mirchi Vada Chaat be anything but unhealthy? We term anything that’s fried as being unhealthy. Fried food, when consumed regularly, can give rise to obesity, heart diseases, diabetes and high blood pressure. What you must understand is that completely cutting away fried food from your diet may not be all that feasible. The smart thing to do would be to indulge in fried foods once in a while, like on special occasions such as festivals and, also, to eat homemade fried food instead of eating fried food from outside. Deep fried food from stores or roadside shops is unhealthier because it is often made with oil that’s heated more than once. Reusing oil can create free radicals which cause ailments in the long run. According to diet consultant Naini Setalvad, free radicals attach themselves to healthy cells and lead to diseases. These free radicals can be carcinogenic i.e. can cause cancer and also atherosclerosis which can lead to increase in bad cholesterol levels, blocking the arteries. According to celeb nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, deep frying in essential fats like those in ghee or groundnut oil, etc, reduces the glycemic index of the food item and also helps absorb fat-soluble vitamins like A,E,D and K. So, not only are the blood sugars regulated, the immune system gets a boost in the changing season and bones get a strengthening dose for the upcoming winter. Try this recipe by Maharaj Jodharam Choudhary, corporate chef – Khandani Rajdhani.

Mirchi Vada Chaat

Ingredients

• 6 Bhavnagri chillies, slit

• Oil for frying

For Stuffing masala

• 1 cup Potatoes boiled, peeled and mashed

• 3/4 tsp Red chilli powder

• 1/2 tsp Coriander powder

• 1/2 tsp Roasted cumin powder

• 1/2 tsp Garam masala powder

• Salt to taste

For the batter

• 1 cup Gram flour

• 1/4 tsp Turmeric powder

• 1/4 tsp Fruit salt

• 1/4 tsp Ajwain

• 1/4 tsp Chaat masala

Method

• Heat oil in a kadhai.

• Add ½ teaspoon chilli powder, ½ teaspoon coriander powder, ½ teaspoon cumin powder and ¼ teaspoon garam masala. Mix mashed potatoes in this, stir a little.

• Add salt, mix again and set aside to cool.

• Fill the Bhavnagri chillies with this mixture. Set aside.

• Mix together, gram flour, turmeric powder, salt, Fruit Salt (soda) and remaining red chilli powder in a bowl. Add sufficient water and whisk to make a smooth and lumpless batter of pouring consistency.

• Heat sufficient oil in a kadhai.

• Dip the stuffed chillies in the gram flour mixture and fry in hot oil till golden brown. Drain on absorbent paper.

• Sprinkle Chaat Masala, Sweet Chutney and coriander chutney. Add curd and red chilli powder on top and serve. warm.