Fast Food Options For Young People With Diabetes

Being a young person, you're probably constantly on the move and therefore do not have set routines to follow for your daily nourishment.

You should try not to binge on food items that are deeply fried or have a high sugar content to satisfy your hunger. One way of improving fast food options for a young person with diabetes is by using diabetes-friendly ingredients to prepare them. Also, we can use diabetes-friendly cooking methods to help maintain a healthy diet. Therefore, Sujata Sharma, Senior Nutritionist & Certified Diabetes Educator, BeatO, has made a list of fast food options for you that are suitable for people with diabetes:

Cauliflower Pizza With Avocado And Spring Green Salsa

A slice a day keeps sadness away! We know you love to have pizza. But being a diabetic, you should avoid the one with oodles of cheese and calories. Therefore, we've created this healthy cauliflower pizza with avocado and spring green salsa recipe for you.

Ingredients

Cauliflower - 1 cup grated Parmesan Cheese - 4 tbsp Egg - 1 Salt - to taste Pepper - to taste

Method

In a bowl, put cauliflower and microwave it for 5 mins. Cool it down and add both kinds of cheese. Mix in the egg and add salt and pepper. On a greased tray, spread the mixture evenly and bake it at 180 degrees for 20 mins or until it's golden brown.

Benefits: It is a healthier version of a pizza with low carbs and protein. The pizza crust is loaded with vitamins and minerals.

Recommended serving size: 1 Medium Sized Pizza (9'-12')

Alternative: Broccoli or cabbage

Broccoli or cabbage Note: Instead of a regular whole wheat pizza loaded with cheese, you can choose this healthier alternative. This cauliflower pizza is low in calories and suitable for a diabetic person.

Avocado And Spring Green Salsa

Ingredients

Chopped Avocado - 1 cup Spring Onion - cup chopped Spring Garlic - 1/4th cup Cucumber - cup Jalapeno Pepper - 1 chopped Lemon - 1 Coriander leaves - chopped Salt Pepper Olive Oil Walnuts for garnish

Method

In a bowl, lightly mix everything, as the avocado is very soft. Serve it on the hot pizza crust.

Benefits: It is rich in unsaturated fats and wholesome foods that can complete any meal and improve the quality of dietary choices. It is rich in fibre, healthy fats, vitamins C, E, and B6, potassium, magnesium, and folate.

It is rich in unsaturated fats and wholesome foods that can complete any meal and improve the quality of dietary choices. It is rich in fibre, healthy fats, vitamins C, E, and B6, potassium, magnesium, and folate. Recommended Serving size: 1 bowl (250g) as salad

You can include a particular food item in your diabetic diet, and you should always speak to your doctor or health coach. Diabetes management is not complex if you eat a healthy diet, work out regularly and monitor your sugar levels regularly.