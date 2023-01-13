Fast Food Options For Young People With Diabetes

You should try not to binge on food items that are deeply fried or have a high sugar content to satisfy your hunger. One way of improving fast food options for a young person with diabetes is by using diabetes-friendly ingredients to prepare them. Also, we can use diabetes-friendly cooking methods to help maintain a healthy diet. Therefore, Sujata Sharma, Senior Nutritionist & Certified Diabetes Educator, BeatO, has made a list of fast food options for you that are suitable for people with diabetes:
Cauliflower Pizza With Avocado And Spring Green Salsa
A slice a day keeps sadness away! We know you love to have pizza. But being a diabetic, you should avoid the one with oodles of cheese and calories. Therefore, we've created this healthy cauliflower pizza with avocado and spring green salsa recipe for you.
In a bowl, lightly mix everything, as the avocado is very soft.
Serve it on the hot pizza crust.
Benefits: It is rich in unsaturated fats and wholesome foods that can complete any meal and improve the quality of dietary choices. It is rich in fibre, healthy fats, vitamins C, E, and B6, potassium, magnesium, and folate.
Recommended Serving size: 1 bowl (250g) as salad
You can include a particular food item in your diabetic diet, and you should always speak to your doctor or health coach. Diabetes management is not complex if you eat a healthy diet, work out regularly and monitor your sugar levels regularly.