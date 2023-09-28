This Eid Tradition Meets Culinary Adventure: Spreading Joy One Dish At A Time

This Eid cook up some mouth-watering recipes that guarantee to spread joy in each bite at a time.

Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi-2023: Eid is a time of celebration, family gatherings, and delicious food. While traditional dishes hold a special place in our hearts, exploring new culinary adventures during this festive season is also exciting. This Eid, Voltas Beko invites you to combine tradition with a dash of innovation, using their trusty microwaves and refrigerators and cook up some mouth-watering recipes. These dishes are easy to make and guaranteed to spread joy in each bite at a time.

Recipe 1: Spicy Chicken Kebabs

Ingredients:

500g boneless chicken, cut into cubes

1/2 cup yogurt

2 tablespoons ginger-garlic paste

1 teaspoon red chilli powder

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon garam masala

1 teaspoon cumin powder

Salt to taste

Skewers

Instructions:

Mix yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, red chilli powder, turmeric and salt to make a marinade. Thread the marinated chicken onto skewers. Place the skewers on a microwave-safe plate and microwave on high for 7-8 minutes, turning them halfway through until the chicken is cooked. The Digital Display in Voltas Beko microwaves will help you watch your food while preparing for the festivities. Serve hot with mint chutney and naan.

Recipe 2: Chicken Biryani

Ingredients:

1 cup basmati rice, soaked and drained

250g chicken pieces

1 onion, thinly sliced

2 tomatoes, chopped

1/4 cup yogurt

2 teaspoons biryani masala

1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves and fried onions for garnish

Instructions:

In a microwave-safe dish, layer soaked rice, chicken pieces, sliced onions, chopped tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, and biryani masala. Add yoghurt and salt to the layers. Cover the dish with microwave-safe plastic wrap. Microwave on high for 10 minutes, then reduce the heat to medium and cook for another 15-20 minutes until the rice and lamb are cooked. The Large Turntable in Voltas Beko microwaves will ensure you can have enough for all your guests! Fluff the biryani with a fork, garnish with coriander leaves and fried onions, and serve hot.

Recipe 3: Chilled Mango Kheer

Ingredients:

1 litre milk

1/2 cup rice

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup mango pulp

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

Instructions:

Wash rice and soak them in water for 30 minutes. Drain. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine rice and 2 cups of milk. Add sugar and microwave for another 10-12 minutes until the rice is cooked and the mixture thickens. Allow the rice mixture to cool. The NeoFrost™ Dual Cooling technology in Voltas Beko microwaves ensures ideal cooling conditions. Once chilled, stir in mango pulp, chopped nuts, and cardamom powder. Serve your refrigerator-chilled mango kheer as a refreshing Eid dessert.

This Eid, let your taste buds travel and embrace tradition with an exciting culinary twist. These three easy-to-make recipes will add a delightful flavour to your Eid celebrations, spreading joy and happiness one dish at a time. Enjoy the festivities and the delicious food with your loved ones! Eid Mubarak!

