Most of us hate cooking because of the hassle involved in it — the time required to cook, the ingredients you need to get and cut and the umpteen number of vessels and gadgets you need to use. One-pot recipes are perfect for people like us. All you need is to mix all the ingredients in just one vessel to make a complete meal of it. This one-pot meal recipe by celeb fitness trainer Radhika Karle, who trains celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dia Mirza and others, is a perfect example of this. Moong dal or green gram is highly nutritious because it is a good source of vegetarian proteins. It is packed with vitamin and minerals too. Moong dal can help control blood sugar level and is hence good for those with diabetes. It also controls cholesterol. It is a good source of iron too that helps fight conditions like anemia. Green moong dal also has a host of antioxidants that help fight free radicals and can hence reduce the risk of skin cancer. Plus, it is excellent for those planning to lose weight because it is low in calories and very filling.

Moong bean dal recipe

Ingredients

1 cup sprouted moong dal

2 cups water

3 chopped green onions

2 ribs celery trimmed and sliced

½ cup grated apple

½ cup avocado sliced

¼ cup chopped almonds

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp chopped parsley

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

Method

Bring the water to boil in a medium saucepan. Add the moong beans and gently boil for 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat. Cover and let it stand for at least 8 minutes. Drain the water.

Mix the moong beans with the green onions, celery, apple, avocado, almonds, olive oil, parsley, lemon juice and salt and pepper. Toss well. Divide between four bowls and serve.