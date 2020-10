Eggs are among the most nutritious foods on the planet. They are loaded with high-quality proteins, vitamins, minerals, good fats and various trace nutrients. Eggs are also one of the world’s most versatile foods. There are so many delicious ways to cook them. Getting bored of the regular boiled or fried egg recipes? Try fluffy cloud eggs or eggs nests for a delightful breakfast. This video provided by Cooktube shows step-by-step procedures of making delicious clouds eggs. Also Read - This is the best time to eat eggs for weight loss

Cook Time: 10min

Ready Time: 15min

Servings: 3

Ingredients

3 Egg Whites

Vegetable Oil, to brush

3 Egg Yolks

Salt & Pepper to taste

Red Chilli Powder (optional)

How to prepare

Step 1

Separate the yolks from the whites and whisk the egg whites in a large bowl for 2 minutes until they form stiff peaks. Keep it aside.

Step 2

Lightly brush a baking tray with oil. Now, transfer the egg whites on the tray and divide it into three equal parts. Spread using a spoon to form a cloud-like shape (roughly 1 ½ inches thick). Make a small well in the centre of the egg white cloud for the egg yolks.

Step 3

Bake the egg whites in a preheated oven at 170°C for 5 minutes. Then remove from the oven and place the egg yolks in the centre of the egg whites, season with salt, pepper and chilli powder.

Step 4

Return the tray to the oven and bake for 3-4 more minutes.

Step 5

Remove the cloud eggs from the oven and transfer them to a serving platter and serve hot. You can make the egg yolks runny or as per your preference.