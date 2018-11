Diwali calls for desserts! Who doesn’t like indulging in Diwali delicacies like karanjis, besan laddoos, chirota, mithais and burfees? Whether you are diabetic or on a weight loss regimen, you can eat traditional Diwali desserts, according to celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. These Indian deserts made at home with natural and pure ingredients are good for our health — dry fruits, ghee, nuts, millets, spices, coconuts and even sugar and jaggery help up the nutrition value of our mithais while giving us excellent taste. This Grilled Almond Burfee by Chef Kunal Kapur, Masterchef India Judge would be a very healthy addition to your Diwali menu. Almonds are known to be very good for your heart health, skin, hair, sugar levels, digestion and immunity. They are also known for their brain and memory boosting properties. If you love almonds, you are definitely going to love this Almond Burfee. You could use sugar or some sugar-free alternative in this dessert recipe.

Grilled Almond Burfee

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

Khoya (pindi) – 500 g

Sugar or sugar-free alternative – 40 g

Almonds roasted and crushed – 1 cup

Method:

Grate the khoya and keep aside. Heat a pan and add khoya. Now, add 40 g of sugar or sugar-free alternative and cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes. Remove from fire and mix in roasted and crushed almonds. Immediately transfer to an individual serving dish.

Sprinkle the remaining sugar or sugar-free substitute on top. Place the dish in a hot oven 200°C with heat only from the top and allow the sugar to caramelize. Remove and serve immediately.

Nutrient Analysis