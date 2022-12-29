Ditch The Basic 'Mint Chutney' For These Healthy Dip Recipes

Try these various dips that are excellent substitutes for traditional chutneys.

Indian food, as a cuisine, is incredibly diverse and always flavorful. Each region has a vivid and distinct collection of flora, vegetables, and spices which, when concocted together carefully, can form a symphony of flavours on your tongue. Not to mention, our meals often include a wealth of condiments, sauces, pickles, and dips! And who doesn't love some good old desi dips? If you are a fan of quick, easy, and at the same time, fancy dip recipes, we've got you covered. Saloni Jhaveri, an in-house nutritionist of Conscious Food, promises these chutneys (Indian dipping sauces) will liven up your meals!

Go-to Sweet & Sour Punch - Black Raisin Chutney Recipe

Raisin Chutney is an easy-to-make North Indian recipe that will take your taste buds to cloud 9. Make this versatile chutney to serve with snacks or even a dip with cucumbers, cheese and crackers, toast, or sliced apples! The flavours of this mouth-watering recipe can be enjoyed on all occasions, especially potluck, kitty party, buffet and game night.

Ingredients:

1 cup black raisins

teaspoon Rock Salt (Sendha Namak)

1 teaspoon sugarcane jaggery

teaspoon roasted cumin seed powder

teaspoon red chilli powder

2 petals of Kokum soaked and softened in warm water

Method:

Soak the black raisins in warm water for 15-20 minutes.

Place the black raisins and all the other ingredients in a blender jar and blend to a smooth paste without adding water.

For up to one week, store it in the refrigerator

The Southern Twist - Andhra Tomato Pickle/Pachadi with Sesame Oil Recipe

Tomato Pachadi is an Andhra-style chutney/condiment made with tomatoes and chillies and has a relatively shorter shelf life, not just because of the nature of its recipe.

Ingredients:

teaspoon + teaspoon brown mustard seeds

teaspoon fenugreek seeds

3 tablespoons + 3 tablespoons sesame oil

Pinch of asafoetida

teaspoon turmeric powder

2 tablespoons Kashmiri chilli powder

6-7 medium-sized tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 teaspoons coarse sea salt

Betelnut-sized tamarind soaked in cup hot water

10-12 cloves of garlic, peeled and bruised

10-12 curry leaves

Method:

Dry roast fenugreek seeds and mustard seeds together in a pan until fragrant. Remove and grind to a coarse powder. Keep aside.

Meanwhile, extract the tamarind juice and keep it ready.

Now add the tamarind juice, chilli powder and the coarsely ground fenugreek and mustard to the tomatoes. Mix well

In a separate pan, heat the other three tablespoons of sesame oil.

Once the garlic turns pink, add the tempering to the tomatoes.

Mix well and simmer until the mixture looks like jam and the oil separates along the sides.

Allow cooling completely; fill into sterilized jars and refrigerate for 4-5 weeks.