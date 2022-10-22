Dietician Recommends 4 Sugar-Free Sweets For Diwali

Around Diwali, your fitness routine and diet plan will likely be abandoned this time of year. Instead, because Diwali is the most anticipated holiday, you indulge while celebrating with your family, friends, and loved ones. Of course, we can't blame you either because the Diwali desserts are so delicious and rich that it's tough to stop eating them as your family consumes them. But, alas! are you worried about your blood sugar levels yet craving sweets? Don't worry; Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Owner of Karigari and Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Fisico Diet Clinic's founder, recommends sugar-free Diwali recipes.
1)Roast 2 cups of cashew in the oven at 180C for 5 mins.
2)Make sure the cashews cool down and add them to a food processor with 1 tbsp ghee
3)Add 2 tbsp, of raw honey, to the cashew butter and run the food processor till it becomes a ball
4)Add the ball to a plate and flatten it.
5)Cut it into original Kaju katli shapes.
Coconut Ladoos By Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Owner Karigari
In South India, coconut ladoos are incredibly well-liked. You can still prepare these ladoos if you are willing to try something unusual, even though they are not a traditional Diwali treat. To get the most flavour out of the coconut, it is advised that you use freshly grated coconut. You can also use jaggery in place of sugar to make these treats healthier. This is the recipe.