Dietician Recommends 4 Sugar-Free Sweets For Diwali

What's the best Diwali treat? 'Homemade sweets' that are both delicious and nutritious.

Around Diwali, your fitness routine and diet plan will likely be abandoned this time of year. Instead, because Diwali is the most anticipated holiday, you indulge while celebrating with your family, friends, and loved ones. Of course, we can't blame you either because the Diwali desserts are so delicious and rich that it's tough to stop eating them as your family consumes them. But, alas! are you worried about your blood sugar levels yet craving sweets? Don't worry; Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Owner of Karigari and Dietician Vidhi Chawla, Fisico Diet Clinic's founder, recommends sugar-free Diwali recipes.

Coconut Barfi

Ingredients

1)freshly grated coconut

2)oil

3)skimmed milk

4)jaggery powder

Method

1)Dry roast coconut in a pan.

2)Add milk to it and stir well.

3)Drain the milk and keep the coconut in a bowl once it is cooked.

4)Add coconut to oil in another pan

5)Add milk and jaggery powder

6)Cook and stir for some time.

7)Once cooled, cut it into barfi shapes

8)Enjoy it cold.

Dry Fruits Ladoo

Ingredients

1)1 cup of almonds

2)2 cups cashew nuts

3)1 cup pistachios

4)1/2 cup walnuts

5)Dried dates

6)Poppy seeds

7)1 cup raisin

Method

1)Keep low flame and dry roast all the nuts.

2)Add all the nuts to a grinder and make a fine powder.

3)Take a pan, and add ghee and the nuts powder.

4)Add poppy seeds.

5)Saut and stir well.

6)Let it cool down once it's cooked.

7)Make small balls and serve

Sugar Free Kaju Katli

Ingredients

1)2 cups cashews

2)1 tbsp ghee

3)2 tbsp raw honey

Method

1)Roast 2 cups of cashew in the oven at 180C for 5 mins.

2)Make sure the cashews cool down and add them to a food processor with 1 tbsp ghee

3)Add 2 tbsp, of raw honey, to the cashew butter and run the food processor till it becomes a ball

4)Add the ball to a plate and flatten it.

5)Cut it into original Kaju katli shapes.

Coconut Ladoos By Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, Owner Karigari

In South India, coconut ladoos are incredibly well-liked. You can still prepare these ladoos if you are willing to try something unusual, even though they are not a traditional Diwali treat. To get the most flavour out of the coconut, it is advised that you use freshly grated coconut. You can also use jaggery in place of sugar to make these treats healthier. This is the recipe.

Ingredients

Approximately 1.5 cups of grated coconut Cardamom powder: 1/4 tsp Jaggery: 3/4 cup Ghee: 1 teaspoon Water

Method

Jaggery should be melted in a skillet with water over a low flame. Please turn off the flame once it has melted and allow it to cool. Through a sieve in a bowl, filter it. Heat the ghee over a low flame in a different heavy-bottomed, nonstick skillet before adding the shredded coconut and saut ing for 2 to 3 minutes. After thoroughly combining the coconut with the jaggery syrup, toss the cardamom powder. Cook until the coconut-jaggery mixture is drying out and the moisture evaporates. Switch off the flame, then let the mixture cool. Roll the ladoos while applying half a teaspoon of oil to your palms.