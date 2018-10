Our humble bhindi or okra is considered as a superfood for diabetes because of its ability to control blood glucose level. Bhindis are rich in rich in soluble fibre which helps in regulating blood sugar levels after a meal. Bhindi is also known to have certain enzymes that help metabolise carbohydrates, improve insulin production and beta cells in the pancreas, which are responsible for insulin production. Okra is low in calories (a serving of 100 gm contains less than 33 calories), is excellent for those trying to lose weight. It has a low glycemic index and hence releases sugar gradually into the bloodstream and helps to regularise blood sugar levels. Okra is also a storehouse of nutrients including Vitamin C, that makes it great for building up immunity. Diabetics are known to suffer from various infections and diseases. Bhindi also contains antioxidants which, according to research studies is higher than in most other vegetables. These antioxidants prevent damage the cells from free radicals and inhibit the growth of cancer cells keeping the vital organs healthy that could suffer due to fluctuations in blood sugar levels. You must try this delicious Stuffed bhindi recipe which is, honestly, a great recipe not just for diabetics but even those with who do not have diabetes!

Bhara Bhindi (Stuffed Okra) for Diabetics

Ingredients

250 gms, slit Bhindi (Okra)

1 1/2 tbsp freshly grated Coconut

2 tbsp mashed Pumpkin

1 tbsp Fresh coriander

½ tsp Coriander powder

¼ tsp Black pepper powder

½ tsp Turmeric

Rock salt – as per taste

1/2 tsp Anaradana (dry pomegranate seeds) or fresh grated Amla(Indian gooseberry)

¼ tsp Garam masala

Method

Slit the Bhindis horizontally.

Mix coconut, pumpkin and all the spices to make the stuffing. Keep it aside in a bowl.

Stuff the Bhindi and steam it for eight minutes.

Serve hot.