Nuts and seeds are power packed with multiple nutrients and contain high quantities of vitamins, minerals, omega 3 and fibre essential for the body. Did you know the fat in nuts and seeds are categorized as good fats? Good fats are heart-healthy fats which are also known as polyunsaturated fats and monounsaturated fats. These are known to help reduce bad cholesterol (LDL).

Good fats have numerous benefits. They are as beneficial to the body as protein and carbohydrates and help your body perform many bodily functions with ease. Nuts and seeds like Peanuts, Cashews, Almonds, Chia Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Flax Seeds, Hemp Seeds, Sesame Seeds should be included in your daily diet. Here are 2 quick vegan recipes by Ankita M Kukreja, Nutritionist & Co-Founder, The Butternut Co. with nut butters to give your daily diet an extra edge!

Chocolate Almond Butter Brownie

Ingredients

• ½ cup deseeded dates

• 1 cup unsweetened almond butter

• 3 tablespoons of ground flaxseed, soaked in water for minimum 10-15 mins

• ½ cup almond milk

• 1 cup chocolate powder

• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

• 1 tablespoon of baking powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 3 tablespoons of stevia

• Raw Vegan chocolate (chopped in small squares)

Method

First preheat your oven at 175 C. In a blender, add in all the ingredients except the chocolate squares and blend till you receive an even consistency. Then take a baking pan, line it with butter paper and pour in the batter made and spread it evenly across the pan. Then top it with vegan chocolate squares so as to achieve a chunky texture. Bake this for around 15-16 minutes. Once baked the brownie will still look soft, don’t worry just set them aside to cool down and harden on its own. Once cooled down, cut the brownie 3/3 inch into squares and voila, your heavenly chocolate almond butter brownie is ready to eat!

Cinnamon Cashew Butter Cookies

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed, soaked in water for minimum 10-15 mins

• 8-10 tablespoons of unsweetened cashew butter

• ¾ cup of Coconut sugar

• 2 tablespoons of almond milk

• 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract and apple cider vinegar

• 1 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon cinnamon, baking powder and cream of tartar

• ½ teaspoon salt

• Mix 1 tablespoon coconut sugar and ½ teaspoon cinnamon for garnishing.

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 175 C. In a medium-sized bowl add in the flour, salt, baking powder, cream of tartar, cinnamon together and mix well. In another bowl add in the cashew butter, soaked flax seeds, apple cider vinegar, almond milk and coconut sugar and mix well with a whisk or a handheld electric mixer.

Slowly in small batches add in the wet mixture to the dry ingredients and mix well to make a smooth dough. Grease your palms with olive oil and take small portions of the dough and roll them into balls and shape them into a flat cookie-like shape. Then garnish with coconut sugar and cinnamon mix.

Line the oven pan with butter paper and put in all the cookie shaped dough and bake for 10 minutes or so. Once cooked, set aside to cool for at least 10 minutes or so. Your cinnamon cashew butter cookies are now ready to eat.