Delicious Breakfasts For Busy Mornings: Sustainable Recipes To Keep You Going

Rise and shine with these sustainable breakfasts and conquer your day like a pro!

In today's fast-paced world, finding time for a nutritious and satisfying breakfast can be challenging, but we've got you covered. This handpicked collection of mouth-watering breakfast recipes is designed to tantalize your taste buds and focuses on sustainable ingredients, ensuring a positive impact on your health and the environment. From hearty overnight oats bursting with flavours to energy-boosting granola and wraps, these quick and easy recipes by Chef Vivek Tamhane, Senior Executive Chef, BLVD Club Bangalore, will fuel your day and make every morning a delightful culinary journey. Rise and shine with these sustainable breakfasts and conquer your day like a pro!

Homemade Oats With Milk Or Curd

Prep Time: 5 mins

Preparation time for mix time: 15-20 min

Serves 8

Ingredients

200 gms crushed natural peanuts

1 teaspoon vanilla powder

300 gms whole rolled oats

50 gms chocolate chips

50 ml honey

200 ml hot milk or 100 gm curd

Instructions

In a large bowl, stir together crushed natural peanut, vanilla powder, whole rolled oats, and chocolate chips. Mix lightly with a wooden spoon and store in an airtight glass container. (No plastic container to be used). Take 200 ml milk, add 3-4 tablespoons of the mix and honey, and stir well. Keep it for 2-3 min, and your quick healthy breakfast is ready. If you don't like milk, you can use curd as well.

Granola With Milk Or Curd

Prep Time: 5 mins

Preparation time for mix time: 15-20 min

Serves 8

Ingredients

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

50 gms sunflower seeds crushed

50 gms pumpkin seeds

600 gms rolled oats

150 gms sliced almonds

150 gms raisins

100 gms dried apricot Chopped

100 gms dried figs chopped

50 ml honey or maple syrup

200 ml milk or curd

Instructions

In a large bowl, stir together ground cinnamon, salt, rolled oats, sliced almonds, raisins, apricot, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds dried figs. Mix lightly with a wooden spoon and store in an airtight glass container (No Plastic container to be used) Take 200 ml milk and add 3-4 tablespoons of the mix and honey or maple syrup; stir well. Keep it for 2-3 min, and your quick healthy breakfast is ready. If you don't like milk, you can use curd. Store Granola mix in a room temperature airtight glass jar only.

Breakfast Egg Wrap

Ingredients

2 no eggs

Salt and pepper to taste

2-3 teaspoons olive oil

1 Tbs of cornflour

For the filling

5-6 no mushroom chopped

3-4 baby spinach

1 teaspoon of lemon juice

1 Tbs chopped parsley or fresh coriander

1-2 green chilli

1 tomato sliced

Salt to taste

Instructions

Over high heat, add chopped mushroom, lemon juice, chopped parsley or fresh coriander, green chilli, sliced tomato, baby spinach, and salt to taste. Saut for some time (2-3 min) till the mix gets a bit dry but not fully dry. Place the eggs, cornflour, salt, and pepper in a medium bowl. Whisk until the mix is combined, and the cornflour is completely dissolved. Cook for 1-2 minutes until the egg mixture is set; flip using a spatula. Cook the other side, take it out onto a plate and allow it to cool slightly. Spread the prepared mushroom mix on the entire egg. Roll it up tightly. Enjoy your Quick n Healthy Breakfast immediately.

