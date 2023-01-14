We live in a fast-paced world. Everyone, especially the youth, continually craves fast foods that are delicious and readily available. While we have a plethora of options available, choosing suitable fast food options for young diabetics can seem like a difficult task as you need to make sure that these fast foods do not lead to a spike in sugar levels.
Jackfruit Flour and Buttermilk Waffles: Jackfruit is rightly called the superfood for people with diabetes. When jackfruit flour and buttermilk come together, they give you a waffle recipe which is diabetes-friendly and full of nutrients. Have a look-
Mix jackfruit flour, Salt, baking powder and cinnamon powder and sieve it once
Add the buttermilk and egg slowly and keep whisking until desired consistency and the batter is smooth without any lumps.
Lightly Oil your waffle iron & pour the batter until fully cooked.
Plate and enjoy with your desired sugar-free toppings.
Note: Jackfruit is a better substitute for whole wheat flour when preparing your favourite waffles. Jackfruit has multiple benefits for a diabetic person. One of them is that it helps maintain a person's blood sugar levels. So next time you want something healthy for breakfast, go for jackfruit and buttermilk waffles.
Almond Flour Crepes with Spinach and Mushroom Filling: When you thought crepes could only be relished as dessert, we brought you this delicious Almond flour crepes with spinach and mushroom filling recipe. It is delicious and filled with the goodness of spinach and mushrooms. Have a look-