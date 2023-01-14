Crepes To Waffles: Healthy Foods That Are Suitable For A Diabetic Person

Jackfruit is rightly called the superfood for people with diabetes.

We live in a fast-paced world. Everyone, especially the youth, continually craves fast foods that are delicious and readily available. While we have a plethora of options available, choosing suitable fast food options for young diabetics can seem like a difficult task as you need to make sure that these fast foods do not lead to a spike in sugar levels.

Jackfruit Flour and Buttermilk Waffles: Jackfruit is rightly called the superfood for people with diabetes. When jackfruit flour and buttermilk come together, they give you a waffle recipe which is diabetes-friendly and full of nutrients. Have a look-

Preparation Time- 15 minutes

Cooking Time- 7 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Jackfruit Flour - 180 gm ButterMilk - 140 gm Salt - a pinch Stevia - 1 tsp Baking Powder - 1 tsp Cinnamon powder - 1 tsp Eggs - 2 Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Method

Mix jackfruit flour, Salt, baking powder and cinnamon powder and sieve it once Add the buttermilk and egg slowly and keep whisking until desired consistency and the batter is smooth without any lumps. Lightly Oil your waffle iron & pour the batter until fully cooked. Plate and enjoy with your desired sugar-free toppings.

Note: Jackfruit is a better substitute for whole wheat flour when preparing your favourite waffles. Jackfruit has multiple benefits for a diabetic person. One of them is that it helps maintain a person's blood sugar levels. So next time you want something healthy for breakfast, go for jackfruit and buttermilk waffles.

Almond Flour Crepes with Spinach and Mushroom Filling: When you thought crepes could only be relished as dessert, we brought you this delicious Almond flour crepes with spinach and mushroom filling recipe. It is delicious and filled with the goodness of spinach and mushrooms. Have a look-

Ingredients

Almond Flour - 1 cup Egg - 1 Low Fat Milk - 1 cup Parmesan Cheese - 3 tbsp Flax Seed Powder - 1 tbsp Spinach - 1 cup Mushrooms - 50 gms sliced Onion - 1 sliced Garlic - 5-6 cloves chopped Dry Mixed Herb - 1 tsp Chilli Flakes - 1tsp Parmesan Cheese grated - 2 tbsp Feta - 1 tbsp for garnish Olives - 2 tbsp ( sliced ) Salt and pepper Oil

Crepes:

In a bowl, sift almond flour, add flax seed powder, parmesan cheese and egg, and mix. Add milk and cup or more water to make a thin pancake batter. Pour the mixture over a medium-low heat pan. Spread some oil on the sides. Cover and cook on high for 2-3 mins or until you see golden edges. Flip and cook for 2 mins.

For The Filling

Add mushrooms, salt, and pepper in a pan and mix herbs. Add in chilly flakes, and cook till mushrooms look golden. Add in spinach and cook till wilted. Add in parmesan cheese to bring it together, and add in olives. Take off the heat and add feta on top to garnish. Place it over the crepes and enjoy.

It is a low-carb, gluten-free crepe which can be a good breakfast option. It is filled with protein. Recommended serving size: 1 medium-sized crepe

Note:This almond flour crepe is loaded with essential nutrients and makes for an excellent meal choice. Instead of your regular pizza or spaghetti, you can have this wholesome and delicious meal.