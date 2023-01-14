Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

TOP STORIES FOR YOU

Crepes To Waffles: Healthy Foods That Are Suitable For A Diabetic Person

Crepes To Waffles: Healthy Foods That Are Suitable For A Diabetic Person

Jackfruit is rightly called the superfood for people with diabetes.

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : January 14, 2023 2:00 PM IST

We live in a fast-paced world. Everyone, especially the youth, continually craves fast foods that are delicious and readily available. While we have a plethora of options available, choosing suitable fast food options for young diabetics can seem like a difficult task as you need to make sure that these fast foods do not lead to a spike in sugar levels.

Jackfruit Flour and Buttermilk Waffles: Jackfruit is rightly called the superfood for people with diabetes. When jackfruit flour and buttermilk come together, they give you a waffle recipe which is diabetes-friendly and full of nutrients. Have a look-

  • Preparation Time- 15 minutes
  • Cooking Time- 7 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Also Read

More News

  1. Jackfruit Flour - 180 gm
  2. ButterMilk - 140 gm
  3. Salt - a pinch
  4. Stevia - 1 tsp
  5. Baking Powder - 1 tsp
  6. Cinnamon powder - 1 tsp
  7. Eggs - 2
  8. Vanilla essence - 1 tsp

Method

  1. Mix jackfruit flour, Salt, baking powder and cinnamon powder and sieve it once
  2. Add the buttermilk and egg slowly and keep whisking until desired consistency and the batter is smooth without any lumps.
  3. Lightly Oil your waffle iron & pour the batter until fully cooked.
  4. Plate and enjoy with your desired sugar-free toppings.

Note: Jackfruit is a better substitute for whole wheat flour when preparing your favourite waffles. Jackfruit has multiple benefits for a diabetic person. One of them is that it helps maintain a person's blood sugar levels. So next time you want something healthy for breakfast, go for jackfruit and buttermilk waffles.

Almond Flour Crepes with Spinach and Mushroom Filling: When you thought crepes could only be relished as dessert, we brought you this delicious Almond flour crepes with spinach and mushroom filling recipe. It is delicious and filled with the goodness of spinach and mushrooms. Have a look-

Ingredients

  1. Almond Flour - 1 cup
  2. Egg - 1
  3. Low Fat Milk - 1 cup
  4. Parmesan Cheese - 3 tbsp
  5. Flax Seed Powder - 1 tbsp
  6. Spinach - 1 cup
  7. Mushrooms - 50 gms sliced
  8. Onion - 1 sliced
  9. Garlic - 5-6 cloves chopped
  10. Dry Mixed Herb - 1 tsp
  11. Chilli Flakes - 1tsp
  12. Parmesan Cheese grated - 2 tbsp
  13. Feta - 1 tbsp for garnish
  14. Olives - 2 tbsp ( sliced )
  15. Salt and pepper
  16. Oil

Crepes:

  1. In a bowl, sift almond flour, add flax seed powder, parmesan cheese and egg, and mix.
  2. Add milk and cup or more water to make a thin pancake batter.
  3. Pour the mixture over a medium-low heat pan. Spread some oil on the sides. Cover and cook on high for 2-3 mins or until you see golden edges.
  4. Flip and cook for 2 mins.

For The Filling

  1. Add mushrooms, salt, and pepper in a pan and mix herbs. Add in chilly flakes, and cook till mushrooms look golden.
  2. Add in spinach and cook till wilted. Add in parmesan cheese to bring it together, and add in olives.
  3. Take off the heat and add feta on top to garnish.
  4. Place it over the crepes and enjoy.
  • Benefits: It is a low-carb, gluten-free crepe which can be a good breakfast option. It is filled with protein.
  • Recommended serving size: 1 medium-sized crepe

Note:This almond flour crepe is loaded with essential nutrients and makes for an excellent meal choice. Instead of your regular pizza or spaghetti, you can have this wholesome and delicious meal.

Total Wellness is now just a click away.

Follow us on