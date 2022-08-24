Citrusy Shorba To Breadfruit Cutlet: Mark The Ganpati Celebrations With Healthy Recipes

It's Time To Celebrate The Festive Season With Some Nourishing Recipes

The festive season's right around the corner, and so is everyone's motivation to lose a few pounds. Because who doesn't want to look drop-dead gorgeous for that cousin's wedding you have in a few weeks? Or fit into that beautiful Indian dress for Ganpati celebrations you bought but have barely worn? But junk food is a vice that's tough to let go of, especially since it's so delicious. But what if you don't have to? The fun part, not the junk. Because these recipes by Chef Jerson Fernandes, Executive Chef at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, are just as tasty as they are healthy and satisfy all your cravings. Sometimes even before you have them!

Citrusy Gajar Ananas Shorba: The Citrusy Gajar Ananas Shorba is another at-home recipe that is both nutritious and delectable. Lemon juice mixed with carrots, pineapple, and other ingredients creates a unique flavour that will be one of your favourites! The ideal way to serve this soup is with a flat, crispy piece of lavash or bread, some diced, roasted pineapple and carrots, and a drizzle of chilli oil. Once you've made it, you'll never stop incorporating it into your comfort food rotation. Give it a go!

CITRUSY CARROT AND PINEAPPLE SHORBA

Ingredients:

1 pineapple

4 carrots

1 apple

1 onion

1 orange juiced

4 tbsp olive oil

cup of water

3 cups vegetable broth

1 tbsp curry powder

1 cup sour cream

lemon juiced

cup pumpkin seeds

Method:

1. Chop the carrots and pineapple into rough cubes with diced onion.

2. Put a large pot on medium heat and add oil.

3. Add the chopped veggies and fry for five minutes with occasional stirring.

4. Add the curry powder, pumpkin seeds, and chopped apple with cup water and fry for a few minutes.

5. Add the orange juice to the stock and let it simmer for some minutes.

8. Finally, give it a good stir while adding the cream.

9. Use a hand blender or masher to give the soup a quick pulse. Add a pinch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice to finish the soup.

10. As you serve the soup, add roasted pineapple, carrot pieces, and chilli oil over a flat crispy piece of lavash or bread and serve hot.

Makhana and Beetroot Quinoa Salad: The Makhana and Beetroot Quinoa Salad is another recipe that is simple to make that you should add to your list. This salad boasts a range of tastes and is healthy and delicious. This may be consumed any time of the day, and you can use it as a side dish or a light meal.

MAKHANA AND BEETROOT QUINOA SALAD

Ingredients Quantity

Quinoa 300gms Makhana 200gms Beetroot 1tblspn Walnuts 1n0 Sugar 200gms Zucchini 100 gms Carrots 2nos Red radish 1tson Chopped coriander 1 tsp Diced fresh kiwi 1 tbsp Black Salt 3 tolspn Lemon juice 100gms Orange juice Crushed black pepper to taste Fresh cream to taste

Method

1) Boil quinoa in orange juice till mashy and allow to cool.

2) Dry roast makhana and season them with chilly powder and black salt. Allow to cool and get the extra crunch.

3) Slice lengthwise the zucchini and carrots and grill them till soft. Once cold, roll them and keep them aside.

4) Once quinoa is cold enough, add beetroot pure, lemon juice, and chopped coriander and mix well.

5) Now caramelise sugar and dip the walnuts until it gets a caramel coat.

6) Start plating by randomly placing quinoa mixed with makhana in the centre, the rolled grilled veggies on the side, and the walnuts around the quinoa.

7) Round slice the red radish and use it as a garnish for the beetroot-infused quinoa.

8) Placed cubes of fresh fruits in and around the salad. Pipe small dots of cream around the salad and serve

Breadfruit Cutlet with Coconut Cream and Cilantro: This meal is simple to prepare at home, is low in fat and protein, and includes potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. The fruit is also renowned for regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Cilantro aids and maintains good cardiovascular function and is considered anti-diabetic.

JACKFRUIT AND BREADFRUIT CUTLET

Ingredients Quantity

Jackfruit 200gms Breadfruit 100gms Garlic 1no Onion 50gms Potatoes 30gms Chopped coriander 1no Chillies 1no Red Chilli Powder 50gms Cumin Powder 100gms Corriander powder to taste Coconut Milk 400ml Bread Crumbs 1 no Oil 100ml Salt to taste

Method

1) Chop jackfruit and breadfruit together.

2) Boil potatoes, peel, mash the same till smooth and non-lumpy and allow to cool

3) Heat Oil, saute onions, garlic, chillies, dry spices, breadfruit and jackfruit. Add salt and season.

4)Blend mashed potato with the sauteed mixture, add chopped coriander and shape into cutlets.

4) Coat with breadcrumbs.

5) Deep fry until golden brown.

6) Garnish with fresh chilled coconut milk dots and serve hot with a salad on the side.

Chefs tip: Apply coconut oil on hands and knife while chopping the breadfruit and jackfruit to prevent it from sticking to the blade and hands.

