The festive season's right around the corner, and so is everyone's motivation to lose a few pounds. Because who doesn't want to look drop-dead gorgeous for that cousin's wedding you have in a few weeks? Or fit into that beautiful Indian dress for Ganpati celebrations you bought but have barely worn? But junk food is a vice that's tough to let go of, especially since it's so delicious. But what if you don't have to? The fun part, not the junk. Because these recipes by Chef Jerson Fernandes, Executive Chef at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, are just as tasty as they are healthy and satisfy all your cravings. Sometimes even before you have them!
Citrusy Gajar Ananas Shorba: The Citrusy Gajar Ananas Shorba is another at-home recipe that is both nutritious and delectable. Lemon juice mixed with carrots, pineapple, and other ingredients creates a unique flavour that will be one of your favourites! The ideal way to serve this soup is with a flat, crispy piece of lavash or bread, some diced, roasted pineapple and carrots, and a drizzle of chilli oil. Once you've made it, you'll never stop incorporating it into your comfort food rotation. Give it a go!
1. Chop the carrots and pineapple into rough cubes with diced onion.
2. Put a large pot on medium heat and add oil.
3. Add the chopped veggies and fry for five minutes with occasional stirring.
4. Add the curry powder, pumpkin seeds, and chopped apple with cup water and fry for a few minutes.
5. Add the orange juice to the stock and let it simmer for some minutes.
8. Finally, give it a good stir while adding the cream.
9. Use a hand blender or masher to give the soup a quick pulse. Add a pinch of salt, pepper, and lemon juice to finish the soup.
10. As you serve the soup, add roasted pineapple, carrot pieces, and chilli oil over a flat crispy piece of lavash or bread and serve hot.
Makhana and Beetroot Quinoa Salad: The Makhana and Beetroot Quinoa Salad is another recipe that is simple to make that you should add to your list. This salad boasts a range of tastes and is healthy and delicious. This may be consumed any time of the day, and you can use it as a side dish or a light meal.
MAKHANA AND BEETROOT QUINOA SALAD
Ingredients Quantity
Quinoa 300gms
Makhana 200gms
Beetroot 1tblspn
Walnuts 1n0
Sugar 200gms
Zucchini 100 gms
Carrots 2nos
Red radish 1tson
Chopped coriander 1 tsp
Diced fresh kiwi 1 tbsp
Black Salt 3 tolspn
Lemon juice 100gms
Orange juice
Crushed black pepper to taste
Fresh cream to taste
Method
1) Boil quinoa in orange juice till mashy and allow to cool.
2) Dry roast makhana and season them with chilly powder and black salt. Allow to cool and get the extra crunch.
3) Slice lengthwise the zucchini and carrots and grill them till soft. Once cold, roll them and keep them aside.
4) Once quinoa is cold enough, add beetroot pure, lemon juice, and chopped coriander and mix well.
5) Now caramelise sugar and dip the walnuts until it gets a caramel coat.
6) Start plating by randomly placing quinoa mixed with makhana in the centre, the rolled grilled veggies on the side, and the walnuts around the quinoa.
7) Round slice the red radish and use it as a garnish for the beetroot-infused quinoa.
8) Placed cubes of fresh fruits in and around the salad. Pipe small dots of cream around the salad and serve
Breadfruit Cutlet with Coconut Cream and Cilantro: This meal is simple to prepare at home, is low in fat and protein, and includes potassium, which helps regulate blood pressure. The fruit is also renowned for regulating blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Cilantro aids and maintains good cardiovascular function and is considered anti-diabetic.