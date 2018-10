Guacamole, the popular Mexican dip, is essentially an avocado chutney that is made with coriander, onions, tomato, lemon juice and seasoning. Nachos and guacamole are like a match made in heaven! But avocados, even though very healthy and highly recommended for their high good fat content, are very expensive in India because they are not native to India. Since it is not a local ingredient, we can’t even be sure of its quality. So what do you do when you want to eat guacamole, but can’t afford the avocados? Make guacamole with yam! Chef Ranveer Brar‘s Yam Guacamole recipe is unique and delicious. Yam is loaded with health benefits: it helps prevent cardiovascular disease, heart disease, cancer, premature ageing and hair fall. Yams are also known to alleviate symptoms of menopause. They are also excellent for weight loss because they contain very little fat — just 0.25 grams a cup. They are a storehouse of various antioxidants that help keep away diseases like asthma and arthritis too. In this recipe, make sure to add lemon juice because it helps prevent itching in the throat that usually happens when you eat yam.

Yam guacamole

Ingredients

1 cup boiled yam

2 tbsp oil

A bunch of coriander leaves

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tomato, chopped

1 green chilli, chopped

Method:

First, boil the yam in water till it is cooked and soft to touch.

Let it cool.

Put the boiled pieces of yam in a blender along with 2 tbsp of oil and coriander leaves.

Now blend the yam in a grinder into a smooth paste. The oil will give it a better texture and also shine.

Take the yam paste out and place it in a bowl.

Add chopped tomatoes and salt and pepper.

Add a few drops of lemon and drizzle some oil over it.

Mix it properly.

Serve with nachos.