If you haven’t tried eating raw bananas yet, you’re missing out on something very delicious and nutritious. Raw bananas are incorporated in many recipes across India — in the form of bhajjiyas, curries, chips etc. Raw banana is loaded with vitamins, fibre, resistant starch among many other nutrients that help prevent diabetes, promote weight loss, protect the heart and keep your skin healthy. You must try this recipe by celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar.

Raw banana pineapple sliders with green apple coleslaw

Ingredients

For the tikki or burger patties

2 cups boiled mashed potato

1 raw banana, diced or grated

Oil to shallow fry and sauté

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp chopped green chillies

Salt to taste

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp red chilli powder

For the coleslaw

1 green apple, julienned

½ cup red cabbage, chopped

½ cup green cabbage, chopped

1 tsp curry powder

1 tsp mayonnaise

1 tsp black pepper

Salt to taste

Pineapple chopped into thin slices

Pit bread slices

Method

Heat olive oil in a pain. Add jeera and sauté. Now, add the chopped raw banana and cook till the banana is crispy from the outside and soft from the inside.

Add ½ tsp turmeric powder, ½ tsp red chilli powder and sauté for some time. Add the green chillies.

Add the boiled potato to the mixture and mix to combine everything well.

Add salt to season and few drops of lemon. Now take it off from the heat and cool it in fridge for about 5-6 minutes.

Make small patties of the burger mixture and cook in a pan.

To make coleslaw

Combine green apple with red and green cabbage, curry powder, black pepper and mayonnaise.

To serve

Put the burger patties on a slice of pita bread and top it with the coleslaw and piece of pineapple. Top this with another slice of pita bread. Serve.