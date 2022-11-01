Celebrate World Vegan Day With These Finger-Licking Indian Recipes

Gajar Matar Curry To French Beans: Here are two vegan recipes to try at home.

This World Vegan Day, let us take a look at healthy eating. Vegan recipes cut out products like fish, meat, eggs and even chicken. 'Veganism' has become a common phenomenon over the last few years. So, let's celebrate the vegan day with these two finger-licking Indian Vegan Recipes.

French Beans with Baby Potatoes

Serves- 2 people

Ingredients:

French beans- 250 grams Baby Potatoes (Use raw banana for Jain Preparation)- 100 Grams Cumin seeds- 2 grams Turmeric powder- 2 grams Red chilli powder- 3 grams Garam masala powder- 3 grams Dry Mango Powder- 5 Grams Oil (Any Vegetable oil such as Rice bran, Soya bean, Sunflower etc.)- 30 ml Salt - as per taste

Method:

De-string the French Beans and wash them thoroughly. Wash the baby potatoes thoroughly and cut each potato into two halves. Heat the oil and add cumin seeds to it. Let it splutter. Add the potatoes and saut them for 3 to 4 mins. Later add the beans and saut the potatoes and beans together for 8 to 10 minutes on a low flame. Saut for 8 to 10 mins; the vegetables will be cooked by then. Later add garam masala along with Dry Mango powder. (The dry mango powder quantity can be altered as per the taste.) Cover it for 1 min and later turn off the flame. Serve the veggies with rotis and curd.

Gajar Matar Curry

Serves- 2 to 3 people

Ingredients:

Carrots (peeled, washed and cut into small cubes)- 200 grams Fresh green peas- 100 grams Cumin seeds- 2 grams Coriander seeds- 5 grams Onion, finely chopped- 80 grams. Garlic, finely chopped- 4 cloves Ginger, finely chopped- 1 inch Green chilli, finely chopped- 3 Turmeric- 2 grams Red chilli powder- 2 to 3 grams Tomato puree- 100 grams Salt to taste Water- 250 ml Chopped cilantro- 100 grams Oil (Any Vegetable oil such as Rice bran, Soya bean, Sunflower etc.)- 30 ml

Method:

Coarsely grind the cumin seeds and coriander seeds and keep them aside. In a thick bottom pan, heat the oil and saut the chopped carrots for 2 to 3 mins until they are soft. Transfer the carrots into a bowl, leaving the excess oil in the pan. Add the coarsely ground cumin and coriander seeds in the same oil and cook for 30 seconds. Add the chopped onion and garlic ginger and cook it for 2 to 3 mins. The onions should turn translucent. Add tomato puree and cook it until the oil starts to separate. This even gets thick. Add water, and bring it to a boil. Now add salt to taste. Add the saut ed carrots and simmer them for 1 min. Later add the fresh green peas and again simmer it for a minute. Finish it with chopped cilantro and take it off the flame. Serve it with hot Roti or Puri.

