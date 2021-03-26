As we bid goodbye to winters, we welcome the festival of colours and food with a broad smile. After all, it’s Holi and what’s not to love about this vibrant festival? Mouth-watering Gujiyas, Chilled Thandayi and the colours flying in the air amplifies the festive vibes and fills our souls with happiness. In India, any festival is incomplete without some sugary delights that satisfy the sweet tooth. However, while these delicacies tantalize the taste buds, they can damage your health. Also Read - Holi recipes: Celebrate the festival with these healthier versions of traditional Indian deserts

After being hit by the Covid wave, people have become more conscious about their health and are now focusing more on healthy alternatives. Keeping your health in mind and the spirit of Holi alive, we have for you some delicious recipes that will satisfy your sweet tooth without causing a dent in your fitness regime. Also Read - Holi Snacks: Expert-backed tips to make them healthy

Give A Healthy Twist To Your Holi Recipes

Celebrate the spirit of Holi the healthy way with these two recipes by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Also Read - Prime Minister Narendra Modi is open to experimenting with food, not a fussy eater: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor

Khus Khus Kheer

Preparation Time: 8-10 hours

Cooking Time: 25- 30 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup poppy seeds (khus khus), soaked overnight and drained

2 tbsps + 2 cups milk

4 tablespoons rice, soaked

A large pinch of saffron

3 low-calorie sweeteners drop

A pinch of green cardamom powder

Blanched and sliced almonds for garnishing

Blanched and sliced pistachios for garnishing

Method

Grind poppy seeds with three tbsps rice and two tbsps milk into a smooth paste. Heat two cups of milk in a deep non-stick pan, add remaining rice and saffron, mix and bring to a boil. Add ground paste, mix well and cook, stirring continuously, for four-five minutes. Add low-calorie sweeteners drops, mix well and cook till it thickens and rice and poppy seeds are fully cooked. Add cardamom powder and mix well and simmer for two-three minutes. Serve hot garnished with almond and pistachio slices.

Malai Peda

Preparation Time: 10-15 minutes

Cooking Time: 35-40 minutes

Ingredients

1-litre whole milk

A few saffron threads

4 teaspoons milk

8 tablespoons low-calorie sweeteners

2 pinches of citric acid

1 teaspoon cornflour

¼ teaspoon green cardamom powder

4-5 almonds, chopped

7-8 pistachios, chopped

Method