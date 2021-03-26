As we bid goodbye to winters we welcome the festival of colours and food with a broad smile. After all it’s Holi and what’s not to love about this vibrant festival? Mouth-watering Gujiyas Chilled Thandayi and the colours flying in the air amplifies the festive vibes and fills our souls with happiness. In India any festival is incomplete without some sugary delights that satisfy the sweet tooth. However while these delicacies tantalize the taste buds they can damage your health. After being hit by the Covid wave people have become more conscious about their health and are now focusing more