Are you a seafood connoisseur? Only a fish lover would understand the sheer joy of eating fish. People who don’t eat fish miss out on the oh-so-satisfying scrumptious taste of these culinary wonders. The silken texture of the fish mixed with a variety of spices and flavours make it perfect for someone who loves to eat fish. Basa fish is one of the healthiest fish out there. Here is a delicious recipe you should try: Lemon Garlic Grilled Basa Recipe Ingredient you need: Basa Fish – 500 gms (4 fillets) Semolina – 75 gm Green chilli – 1-2 Almond Oil/Butter