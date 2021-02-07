Are you a seafood connoisseur? Only a fish lover would understand the sheer joy of eating fish. People who don’t eat fish miss out on the oh-so-satisfying, scrumptious taste of these culinary wonders. The silken texture of the fish mixed with a variety of spices and flavours make it perfect for someone who loves to eat fish. Basa fish is one of the healthiest fish out there. Here is a delicious recipe you should try: Also Read - 5 reasons why fish is considered one of the healthiest foods on the planet

Lemon Garlic Grilled Basa

Recipe

Ingredient you need:

Basa Fish – 500 gms (4 fillets)

Semolina – 75 gm

Green chilli – 1-2

Almond Oil/Butter – 2 spoons

Ginger garlic paste – 1 spoon

Lemon – 2 tablespoons

Turmeric – ½ teaspoon

Pink salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Coriander or parsley to garnish

How To Prepare:

Rinse Basa fillets using normal temperature water and pat dry with tissues

Combine lemon, ginger garlic paste, and spices in a bowl. Mix a tablespoon of oil in the mixture and stir well

Dip the fillet in the mix and sprinkle salt and pepper as per your taste

Keep it in the refrigerator at least for an hour or two

Use semolina to coat the fish

Now, spray the griller with a non-sticking cooking spray and heat it for a while

Carefully place the fillet on the top of the griller

Then, grill each side for about 5-7 minutes until it turns light brown

You can also make your dish even healthier by serving it with some sauteed vegetables such as broccoli, Brussel sprouts, asparagus, carrot, zucchini, cherry tomatoes, etc.

Health Benefits Of Eating Basa Fish

Not only is it tasty, but Basa fish is incredibly healthy for you as well. Here are the health benefits of including Basa fish in your diet. However, the quality of the fish you buy also plays a role here. Plus, studies suggest that the benefits of eating fish outweigh any potential risks.

Contains Omega-3s

Studies have suggested that people who eat Basa fish are healthier as compared to those who don’t. It contains omega-3 fatty acids, which is an incredibly healthy nutrient for your body. Although oily fish contains the highest amount of omega-3 fatty acids, lean fish like Basa can also provide a decent amount of omega-3s.

Alleviates The Risk Of Heart Diseases

Heart diseases are the number one cause of death across the globe. You can reduce the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases by eating a healthy diet. Including foods like Basa fish can help keep your heart healthy. A study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition also found that people who eat Basa fish are at a lower risk of developing heart diseases.

Provides Protein

Protein is touted as one of the key nutrients when it comes to healthy nutrients. From weight loss to strong bones, protein-rich foods are good for your health. Basa fish is a good source of high-quality protein that can help in the growth and repair of a healthy body.

Low In Calories

Are you someone trying to lower your calorie intake? If so, including Basa fish in your diet may help you. It is low in calorie and can be an excellent addition to a low-calorie diet.