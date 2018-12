Worried about putting on weight during the festive season on Christmas and New Year? Why not try making your own healthy cakes this Christmas? You could easily make some healthy replacements to make your cakes taste splendid! Here are some Christmas cakes recipes you can try.

Green Tea Matcha Cake

Ingredients

Egg -1

Sunflower oil – 45 ml

Honey – 15ml

Yogurt – 45gms

Any healthy sugar replacement – 22gms

Almond flour – 60gms

Baking powder – 1tsp

Green tea powder – 1tsp

Method

Beat egg and sugar-free alternative till the mixture is fluffy.

Add yoghurt, oil and honey.

In a dish, mix almond flour with baking powder and matcha powder.

Fold the flour mixture into the egg mixture.

Pour the batter into paper cups.

Switch on the gas and place a pan with 1/4th level of water.

Place the paper cups with the batter in a small bowl and steam it for 12 minutes.

Garnish with blueberry hung curd.

By Chef Rakhee Vaswani

Vegan carrot cake

Ingredients

3 thin or 2 thick carrots

¾ cup desiccated coconut

2 tsp spice powder (cinnamon + nutmeg )

Oil (olive oil or veg oil)

1 Tbsp Maple syrup (if available)

1 Tbsp vanilla essence

1 cup Maida and 1 cup Atta

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1 ½ cup brown sugar/ normal sugar

3 Tbsp Flaxseed

1 tsp chopped walnuts and almonds

For the Frosting

Cashews – 1/2 cup

Icing Sugar – ½ cup

Vanilla essence – 1 tsp

Method

Soak flax seeds overnight and grind to form a smooth paste with minimum water (9 Tbsp water).

Peel carrots and slice them into medium-sized pieces and microwave for 5-7 min.

Grind them and make a puree and keep aside.

Sift flour, baking powder and salt for 3-4 times and then add sugar.

In a separate bowl mix oil, flaxseed paste, vanilla essence, maple syrup. Mix very well till it all blends together.

Mix this to the above flour mixture. Mix well.

Fold in carrot puree and coconut. Combine well and beat for some time.

Add walnuts and mix gently.

Pour the cake mixture into a greased dish and bake for 180’C for 40-45 min. Keep checking your cake once it gives you a good fragrance.

For the frosting grind soaked cashews till creamy and whip with icing sugar and vanilla essence.

Keep refrigerated for 3 to 4 hrs.

By Bhuvaneshwari Gupta

Pineapple upside down cake

Ingredients

Pineapple – 1 (cut into thinly sliced pieces)

Pineapple juice – 1 glass

Eggs – 2

Jaggery powder – ¾ cup

Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Baking powder – 2 tsp

Salt – ¼ tsp

Butter – 2 tsp

Brown sugar – 2 tsp

Cherries – 5

Method

1. Firstly, preheat oven to 350°F and in the meantime, spray your muffin tins with non-stick cooking spray.

2. In a mixing bowl, add eggs, jaggery powder and pineapple juice. Beat all the three ingredients for two minutes till jaggery powder is dissolved and forms a thick consistency.

3. In a separate bowl, sieve the flour and then add baking powder and salt, mix properly. Now, add the flour in the mixing bowl that contains all the wet ingredients and turn the grinder on for two minutes to get the cake mixture.

4. In a small saucepan, melt the butter and add the brown sugar. Stir on low heat for one minute. Spoon a layer of the warm brown sugar mixture into the bottom of each muffin tin, then place a slice of thinly sliced pineapple on top of it.

5. Now, add a cherry in the middle of each pineapple ring. Pour the cake mixture over to fill muffin tin 3/4 of the way full.

6. Bake for 30-35 minutes in preheated oven until a wooden pick in the centre of cakes comes out clean. De-mould and serve.

By Chef Naresh Guglani