Bajra Pulao With Sabudana Raita: Traditional Recipe With A Healthy Twist

Written by Tavishi Dogra |Updated : December 22, 2023 7:54 AM IST

Are you tired of serving the same traditional recipes at dinner parties? Well, it's time to spice things up and wow your guests with delicious dishes with a unique twist! We reached out to Renu Dalal, celebrity chef, daughter of the cookbook author and late legendary chef Tarla Dalal, who is the author of the books - Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes, Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Recipes from My Heart, who shared some wonderful recipes with us:

First Up, We Have The Bajra Pulao

This is a fantastic bajra millet recipe. So very delicious and very healthy! Pearl millet has a lot of health benefits. This pulao is gluten-free, making it extremely healthy and tasty at the same time. You can add vegetables of your choice. It makes a fantastic evening meal, too.

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cups boiled Bajra Seeds (Millets)
  • Cup Chopped Onion
  • Cup Chopped Tomato
  • Cup Chopped French beans (Boiled)
  • Cup Chopped Carrot (Boiled)
  • Cup Boiled Green Peas
  • 3 Garlic Cloves Chopped
  • tsp Turmeric Powder
  • tsp Red Chilli Powder
  • tsp Coriander Powder
  • tsp Garam Masala
  • tsp Cumin Seeds
  • Pinch of thing
  • 1 Bayleaf
  • 2 tbsp Oil
  • Salt to taste

METHOD

  1. Add the bay leaf and chopped garlic and saute for a minute.
  2. Add in the chopped onions and tomatoes. Saute for 1 minute.
  3. Add in the boiled vegetables and salt. Cook for a minute.
  4. Add in the boiled millet and mix well. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Next On The Menu Is The Sabudana Raita

Raita is a staple side dish in Indian cuisine, but this version takes it to a new level. We use soaked Sabu dana pearls instead of the usual cucumber or tomato to add a unique texture and taste. This raita is a refreshing and tangy accompaniment to any main course, mixed with yoghurt, roasted cumin, and a hint of mint. Sabudana is a good energy source, easy to digest, and prevents constipation. This raita is so delicious and can be made in an instant.

INGREDIENTS: 1/2 Cup Sabudana Pearls

For Tempering

  • tsp Oil
  • tsp jeera
  • 1/4 tsp hing
  • 4 curry leaves
  • 1 tbsp crushed peanuts

Other Ingredients

  • Cup Grated cucumber
  • 1 Cup Curd
  • 1/4 tsp red chilli powder
  • 1/2 tsp black salt
  • 1/2 tsp pepper
  • 1 tsp Sugar
  • 2 tbsp chopped coriander

METHOD

  1. For Sabudana tempering
  2. Strain and let them cool down.
  3. In a small pan, heat oil and saut jeera until they crackle.
  4. Add in hing, curry leaves, and crushed peanuts. Mix well.

For The Raita

  1. Mix in a curd, cucumber, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, black salt, pepper, and sugar bowl.
  2. Top with the prepared tempering.
  3. Mix everything well and serve chilled.