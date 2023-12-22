Bajra Pulao With Sabudana Raita: Traditional Recipe With A Healthy Twist

Are you tired of serving the same traditional recipes at dinner parties? Well, it's time to spice things up and wow your guests with delicious dishes with a unique twist! We reached out to Renu Dalal, celebrity chef, daughter of the cookbook author and late legendary chef Tarla Dalal, who is the author of the books - Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes, Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Recipes from My Heart, who shared some wonderful recipes with us:
First Up, We Have The Bajra Pulao
This is a fantastic bajra millet recipe. So very delicious and very healthy! Pearl millet has a lot of health benefits. This pulao is gluten-free, making it extremely healthy and tasty at the same time. You can add vegetables of your choice. It makes a fantastic evening meal, too.
Add the bay leaf and chopped garlic and saute for a minute.
Add in the chopped onions and tomatoes. Saute for 1 minute.
Add in the boiled vegetables and salt. Cook for a minute.
Add in the boiled millet and mix well. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Serve hot.
Next On The Menu Is The Sabudana Raita
Raita is a staple side dish in Indian cuisine, but this version takes it to a new level. We use soaked Sabu dana pearls instead of the usual cucumber or tomato to add a unique texture and taste. This raita is a refreshing and tangy accompaniment to any main course, mixed with yoghurt, roasted cumin, and a hint of mint. Sabudana is a good energy source, easy to digest, and prevents constipation. This raita is so delicious and can be made in an instant.