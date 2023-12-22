Bajra Pulao With Sabudana Raita: Traditional Recipe With A Healthy Twist

We contacted Renu Dalal, celebrity chef, daughter of the cookbook author and late legendary chef Tarla Dalal, who shared some wonderful recipes with us.

Are you tired of serving the same traditional recipes at dinner parties? Well, it's time to spice things up and wow your guests with delicious dishes with a unique twist! We reached out to Renu Dalal, celebrity chef, daughter of the cookbook author and late legendary chef Tarla Dalal, who is the author of the books - Simple and Delicious Vegetarian Recipes, Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Recipes from My Heart, who shared some wonderful recipes with us:

First Up, We Have The Bajra Pulao

This is a fantastic bajra millet recipe. So very delicious and very healthy! Pearl millet has a lot of health benefits. This pulao is gluten-free, making it extremely healthy and tasty at the same time. You can add vegetables of your choice. It makes a fantastic evening meal, too.

INGREDIENTS

1 cups boiled Bajra Seeds (Millets)

Cup Chopped Onion

Cup Chopped Tomato

Cup Chopped French beans (Boiled)

Cup Chopped Carrot (Boiled)

Cup Boiled Green Peas

3 Garlic Cloves Chopped

tsp Turmeric Powder

tsp Red Chilli Powder

tsp Coriander Powder

tsp Garam Masala

tsp Cumin Seeds

Pinch of thing

1 Bayleaf

2 tbsp Oil

Salt to taste

METHOD

Add the bay leaf and chopped garlic and saute for a minute. Add in the chopped onions and tomatoes. Saute for 1 minute. Add in the boiled vegetables and salt. Cook for a minute. Add in the boiled millet and mix well. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Serve hot.

Next On The Menu Is The Sabudana Raita

Raita is a staple side dish in Indian cuisine, but this version takes it to a new level. We use soaked Sabu dana pearls instead of the usual cucumber or tomato to add a unique texture and taste. This raita is a refreshing and tangy accompaniment to any main course, mixed with yoghurt, roasted cumin, and a hint of mint. Sabudana is a good energy source, easy to digest, and prevents constipation. This raita is so delicious and can be made in an instant.

TRENDING NOW

INGREDIENTS: 1/2 Cup Sabudana Pearls

For Tempering

tsp Oil

tsp jeera

1/4 tsp hing

4 curry leaves

1 tbsp crushed peanuts

Other Ingredients

Cup Grated cucumber

1 Cup Curd

1/4 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp black salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1 tsp Sugar

2 tbsp chopped coriander

METHOD

For Sabudana tempering Strain and let them cool down. In a small pan, heat oil and saut jeera until they crackle. Add in hing, curry leaves, and crushed peanuts. Mix well.

For The Raita

Mix in a curd, cucumber, coriander leaves, red chilli powder, black salt, pepper, and sugar bowl. Top with the prepared tempering. Mix everything well and serve chilled.